Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rice Lake, WI

Rice Lake calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Rice Lake Today
Rice Lake Today
 5 days ago

(RICE LAKE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Rice Lake calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rice Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ap3Tt_0bZWSc0j00

500

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 12 W Humbird St, Rice Lake, WI

Come on in and join your peers in some socializing and card playing!!! No sign up necessary!!

Learn More

(Senior Dining) Congregate Lunch

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 12 W Humbird St, Rice Lake, WI

Have daily breakfast at the center with different meals each day! Breakfast starts at 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. Monday – Friday. Suggested donations age 60 or better- $4.00 Under 60 charged- $9.00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6B5k_0bZWSc0j00

CrossFit Rice Lake Cohen Weightlifting Seminar

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 2088 18 3/4 St, Rice Lake, WI 54868

This is an Olympic Weightlifting seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen. Expect to shatter PR's!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUrKT_0bZWSc0j00

OTM Pumphouse Components & Cross Connection within Your Water System (6 OTM/NN Credits)

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 320 W Coleman St, Rice Lake, WI

OTM Pumphouse Components & Cross Connection within Your Water System (6 OTM/NN Credits) *Limit 25 Attendees* August 26, 2021 – Rice Lake Utilities, 320 West Coleman St., Rice Lake, WI September 9...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kZb6_0bZWSc0j00

Shipwrecked! An Entertainment The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as told by himself)

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 12 W Marshall St, Rice Lake, WI

Shipwrecked! An Entertainment tells the grand tale of Louis De Rougemont, a famous adventurer who gets lost on the high seas and ultimately ends up seeing fantastic things and meeting exotic...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Rice Lake Today

Rice Lake Today

Rice Lake, WI
43
Followers
176
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rice Lake Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Rice Lake, WI
Rice Lake, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Humbird St#Olympian#Olympic Head Coach#Pr#Otm#Rice Lake Utilities#Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Posted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida churned toward the U.S. Gulf coast on Saturday, forecast to gather strength in coming hours and prompting evacuations of flood-prone New Orleans neighborhoods and oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters said it could make U.S. landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Posted by
The Hill

People with delta variant twice as likely to be hospitalized: study

People who contract the delta variant of the coronavirus are twice as likely to be hospitalized as those who contract the original strain, according to a study published in The Lancet on Friday. Researchers in the United Kingdom evaluated patients with COVID-19 in England between March 29 and May 23....

Comments / 0

Community Policy