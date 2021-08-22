Rice Lake calendar: What's coming up

(RICE LAKE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Rice Lake calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rice Lake area:

500 Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 12 W Humbird St, Rice Lake, WI

Come on in and join your peers in some socializing and card playing!!! No sign up necessary!!

(Senior Dining) Congregate Lunch Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 12 W Humbird St, Rice Lake, WI

Have daily breakfast at the center with different meals each day! Breakfast starts at 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. Monday – Friday. Suggested donations age 60 or better- $4.00 Under 60 charged- $9.00

CrossFit Rice Lake Cohen Weightlifting Seminar Rice Lake, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 2088 18 3/4 St, Rice Lake, WI 54868

This is an Olympic Weightlifting seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen. Expect to shatter PR's!

OTM Pumphouse Components & Cross Connection within Your Water System (6 OTM/NN Credits) Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 320 W Coleman St, Rice Lake, WI

OTM Pumphouse Components & Cross Connection within Your Water System (6 OTM/NN Credits) *Limit 25 Attendees* August 26, 2021 – Rice Lake Utilities, 320 West Coleman St., Rice Lake, WI September 9...

Shipwrecked! An Entertainment The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as told by himself) Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 12 W Marshall St, Rice Lake, WI

Shipwrecked! An Entertainment tells the grand tale of Louis De Rougemont, a famous adventurer who gets lost on the high seas and ultimately ends up seeing fantastic things and meeting exotic...