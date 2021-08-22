Clearlake events coming soon

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Live events are coming to Clearlake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clearlake:

VIP Petcare at Rainbow Pet Hidden Valley Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 18990 Coyote Valley Rd., Hidden Valley Lake, CA 95467

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Levantate y Resplandece Clearlake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Levantate y Resplandece is on Facebook. To connect with Levantate y Resplandece, join Facebook today.

Farm to Table Dinner Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4550 Soda Bay Rd, Kelseyville, CA

This "ticket" is for one person for the farm-to-table dinner hosted on Saturday, August 21, from 4:30 till...prepared by Chef Arnon Oren at our farm, Peace and Plenty, located at 4550 Soda Bay...

SAVE THE DATES: 2nd Annual Blackberry Cobbler Festival Weekend! Cobb, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

SAVE THE DATES: 2nd Annual Blackberry Cobbler Festival Weekend! at Cobb, California, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 pm

Barrels & Verticals 2022 Kelseyville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Address: PO Box 1474, Kelseyville, CA 95451

Enjoy wine samples from barrels and learn about the differences between vintages from multiple varietals of wine.