Decatur Updates

Decatur events calendar

(DECATUR, TX) Live events are coming to Decatur.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Decatur:



What to Do When Their "Want To" Walks Out

Decatur, TX

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 2010 US-380, Decatur, TX

What To Do When Their "Want To" Walks Out! Join the Decatur Chamber and our Guest Speaker, Ashley Smalley (PHR, HR Director, Public Speaker) as she speaks about the new hiring crisis!



“Sweatin’ Bullets” Fundraiser Forestburg Volunteer Fire Dept Sporting Clay Shoot

Decatur, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 7282 FM 51, Decatur, TX

“Sweatin’ Bullets” Fundraiser Forestburg Volunteer Fire Dept Sporting Clay Shoot Saturday, August 28, 2021 To Pre-Register, Contact Kristy Tillman. 940-736-4868 or...



10th Annual Taste of Wise by Sponsor Edward Jones Investments Jay Craddock

Decatur, TX

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 2010 U.S. 380, Decatur, TX 76234

Purchase your tickets for the 10th Annual Taste of Wise! Get a "TASTE" of what all Wise County has to offer in ONE LOCATION.



A Tribute to the Veterans

Decatur, TX

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2010 U.S. 380, Decatur, TX 76234

A Wise County Event to Pay Tribute on 9/11 to our Service Men and Women along with live local band and general social interaction.



LCCA Varsity Football @ VCA

Decatur, TX

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 600 W Mulberry St, Decatur, TX

The Victory Christian Academy (Decatur, TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Legacy Classical Christian Academy (Haslet, TX) on Thursday, August 26.

