Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson News Watch

Jackson events coming up

Posted by 
Jackson News Watch
Jackson News Watch
 5 days ago

(JACKSON, WY) Live events are coming to Jackson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpfe5_0bZWSXXy00

WY Governor Mark Gordon: State of the State

Jackson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 240 S Glenwood St, Jackson, WY

Bring blankets and chairs! 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. Coffee, Mix & Mingle 10-11:00 a.m. State of the State followed by Q & A Center for the Arts Outdoor Amphitheater Wyoming Governor Gordon joins our...

Learn More

One Ton Pig

Jackson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 240 S Glenwood St, Jackson, WY

One Ton Pig Free outdoor concert as part of Music Mondays in The Center Park ––––––– Jackson Hole, Wyoming-based One Ton Pig melds the singer-songwriter tradition of artists like Willie Nelson and...

Learn More

ICS-300 Intermediate - Teton County, October 5-7, 2021- 3 days (TBC)

Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 3240 S Adams Canyon Dr., Jackson, WY 83001

Please bring copies of all prerequisites and your FEMA SID# to class.  You can get your FEMA SID number at https://cdp.dhs.gov/femasid It i

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46RZ1z_0bZWSXXy00

Avalanche Level 1

Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 240 South Glenwood St., ste124, Jackson, WY 83001

The JHOLI Level 1 is a 4-Day, 30-Hour introduction to travel in avalanche terrain and avalanche hazard management.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRnt7_0bZWSXXy00

Open Mic Event

Jackson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:24 PM

Address: 750 W Broadway, Jackson, WY

All musicians welcome at the Virginian Saloon! Signups will end at 7:30pm with the host performing a short set to get things going. People wishing to participate can e-mail, call the host (not the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Jackson News Watch

Jackson News Watch

Jackson, WY
12
Followers
185
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jackson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fema#Live Events#Wyoming#Coffee Mix Mingle#Fema
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Residents across Louisiana’s coast Saturday were taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a “life-altering” Hurricane Ida which is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore. A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations...
Posted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida churned toward the U.S. Gulf coast on Saturday, forecast to gather strength in coming hours and prompting evacuations of flood-prone New Orleans neighborhoods and oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters said it could make U.S. landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Posted by
The Hill

People with delta variant twice as likely to be hospitalized: study

People who contract the delta variant of the coronavirus are twice as likely to be hospitalized as those who contract the original strain, according to a study published in The Lancet on Friday. Researchers in the United Kingdom evaluated patients with COVID-19 in England between March 29 and May 23....

Comments / 0

Community Policy