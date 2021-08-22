Live events on the horizon in Tomah

(TOMAH, WI) Live events are lining up on the Tomah calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tomah:

DTN Paint Party NUTRITION EDITION Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join us for an unforgettable paint party experience one for the entire family to enjoy!

Christianity Explained: Study of Mark Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join Pastor Neil and go through a study of Mark. This is a great study for those who are new in their walk with Christ and is a great tool for those who want to share the gospel with others.

Tomah Truck Driving Recruiting Event at Best Western Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1017 E McCoy Blvd, Tomah, WI

Schneider is hosting a truck driving recruiting event on August 24, 2021 - 1:30 PM at Best Western in Tomah, WI. Speak to one of our knowledgeable and personable recruiters about obtaining a CDL...

@Tomah Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 901 Lincoln Ave, Tomah, WI

@Tomah at Tomah High, 901 Lincoln Ave, Tomah, WI, US 54660, Tomah, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 05:30 pm

Another Fine Mess at Marco's in Warrens, WI Warrens, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3514 Blarney Rd, Warrens, WI

Discover and keep yourself updated with all the pop concerts in Warrens, Wisconsin; not just concerts but pop artist tours, bands, live music, gigs and so much more.