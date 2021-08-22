Cancel
Snyder, TX

Snyder calendar: Coming events

Snyder News Beat
 5 days ago

(SNYDER, TX) Snyder is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Snyder:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMVdA_0bZWSVmW00

Saturday Academy

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Saturday Academy at Snyder, Texas, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 11:00 am to 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ds0I6_0bZWSVmW00

77th Annual Fisher County Fair and Rodeo

Roby, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

The 77th annual rodeo will kick off August 27th at 8pm. We will be having the parade at 10am Saturday morning August 28th. Floats and Vendors are welcome! The Hub City Drifters will be performing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtEW1_0bZWSVmW00

Constitutional Carry: Know the Law

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 312 Coliseum Dr, Snyder, TX

Click on the link below to register and save your seat. https://texaslawshield.secure.force.com/pmtx/evt__QuickEvent?id=a2z6e00000ae0wa Attorney led workshop covering the new Constitutional Carry...

Snyder News Beat

With Snyder News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

