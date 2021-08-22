Cancel
Elberton, GA

Elberton events coming soon

Elberton Journal
Elberton Journal
 5 days ago

(ELBERTON, GA) Elberton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elberton:

What's Up Wednesday

Hartwell, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 33 Carolina St, Hartwell, GA

Whats Up Wednesday . Event starts at Wed Aug 25 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Fair Play., Networking opportunity for locals and business owners to have lunch together. All are welcome.

Dixie Varsity Football @ Crescent

Iva, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 9104 SC-81 S, Iva, SC

The Crescent (Iva, SC) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Dixie (Due West, SC) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

NEGA "Cat Daddy" TX Series: 4th Tournament/2nd Season

Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 2509 Bobby Brown State Park Rd, Elberton, GA

LOCATION: CLARKS HILL LAKE BOAT RAMP: BOBBY BROWN PARK 1ST BOAT RAMP Registration: 5:00 PM—6:45 PM Blast Off: 7:00 PM Lines Out: 2:30 AM Weigh-In: 3:00 AM (No Trailering Allowed) Entry Fee ($40...

Iva Farmers Market

Iva, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October 2021Fridays, and Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM Location: 723 East Front Street

Swim Meeting 2.0

Comer, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2760 3215, GA-172, Comer, GA

Swim interest meeting 2.0! Come hear details of our maiden season, with a brief Q&A. Held in the MCMS media center. **Restricted to MCMS students only, due to district COVID policy. **High school...

