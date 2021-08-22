Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baxley, GA

Baxley events coming up

Posted by 
Baxley Voice
Baxley Voice
 5 days ago

(BAXLEY, GA) Live events are lining up on the Baxley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baxley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33QFjD_0bZWSRFc00

Next Steps — ACOG.Church

Alma, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 202 W 10th St, Alma, GA

We would love to have you signup for this semesters Connect Groups. If you need help finding a group that’s right for you or for questions and concerns, ask us we can help you get connected.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8MDK_0bZWSRFc00

A Mother's Crown Parenting Program

Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 906 E 1st St # D, Vidalia, GA

Mothers up to age 26 are eligible to register for this free program. Saturday, August 28, 2021 11am - 5pm Childcare is provided. *Registration is Required* Parents will leave with: Parenting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOIUn_0bZWSRFc00

Join Cub Scouts!

Jesup, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Discover how much fun you can have while learning to be the best person you can be! You may also like the following events from Coastal Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jG1aC_0bZWSRFc00

Miss GA Olive 2021

Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3001 E 1st St, Vidalia, GA

Events happening in Ailey on Saturday, 28th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Ailey like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Wcjm_0bZWSRFc00

Hazlehurst Volunteer Information Session

Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 189 E Jarman St, Hazlehurst, GA

Come join us and find out more about what our volunteers actually do. We'll talk about who can volunteer, who our volunteers help, and answer any questions you can think of. So bring a friend and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Baxley Voice

Baxley Voice

Baxley, GA
56
Followers
157
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Baxley Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Vidalia, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Ailey, GA
City
Baxley, GA
City
Hazlehurst, GA
City
Alma, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Connect Groups#Ga Mothers#Coastal Georgia Council#Boy Scouts Of America#Ga Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
The Associated Press

Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Residents across Louisiana’s coast Saturday were taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a “life-altering” Hurricane Ida which is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore. A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations...
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy