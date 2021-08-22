Baxley events coming up

(BAXLEY, GA) Live events are lining up on the Baxley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baxley:

Next Steps — ACOG.Church Alma, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 202 W 10th St, Alma, GA

We would love to have you signup for this semesters Connect Groups. If you need help finding a group that’s right for you or for questions and concerns, ask us we can help you get connected.

A Mother's Crown Parenting Program Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 906 E 1st St # D, Vidalia, GA

Mothers up to age 26 are eligible to register for this free program. Saturday, August 28, 2021 11am - 5pm Childcare is provided. *Registration is Required* Parents will leave with: Parenting...

Join Cub Scouts! Jesup, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Miss GA Olive 2021 Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3001 E 1st St, Vidalia, GA

Hazlehurst Volunteer Information Session Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 189 E Jarman St, Hazlehurst, GA

Come join us and find out more about what our volunteers actually do. We'll talk about who can volunteer, who our volunteers help, and answer any questions you can think of. So bring a friend and...