Live events on the horizon in North Adams

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) Live events are coming to North Adams.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Adams area:

Party in the Park 2021 North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 State St, North Adams, MA

FREE Community Concert Series Classic and Custom Cars, too! Full Line-up: 7/15 Critical Mass 7/22 The Brave Brothers 7/29 Legal Tender 8/5 Whiskey City 8/12 Shyne 8/19 Generation X Rock 8/26 Raw...

Rooted In Love & Vulnerability North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 48 Eagle St, North Adams, MA

Rooted In Love & Vulnerability is a part of B4 The Other Creations Monthly POP Up (Pedagogy of Play) workshop series. This months POP Up will be held in person at The Plant Connector! . Our...

North Adams Farmers Market North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 5 - October 16, 2021Saturdays: 9am - 1pm Location:St. Anthony Municipal Parking Lot, at the intersection of Rte. 8

Silent Disco with DJ Questlove at MASSMoCA Courtyard A North Adams, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA 01247

Bright Ideas and Step Up World present Silent Disco with DJ Questlove

The Roots: The World’s best Hip-Hop North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA

Formed in 1987 in Philadelphia, PA, The Roots have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business — and now they're performing here.