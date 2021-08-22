Cancel
North Adams, MA

Live events on the horizon in North Adams

Posted by 
North Adams Today
North Adams Today
 5 days ago

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) Live events are coming to North Adams.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Adams area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inFx7_0bZWSPUA00

Party in the Park 2021

North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 State St, North Adams, MA

FREE Community Concert Series Classic and Custom Cars, too! Full Line-up: 7/15 Critical Mass 7/22 The Brave Brothers 7/29 Legal Tender 8/5 Whiskey City 8/12 Shyne 8/19 Generation X Rock 8/26 Raw...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayH1m_0bZWSPUA00

Rooted In Love & Vulnerability

North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 48 Eagle St, North Adams, MA

Rooted In Love & Vulnerability is a part of B4 The Other Creations Monthly POP Up (Pedagogy of Play) workshop series. This months POP Up will be held in person at The Plant Connector! . Our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpeCM_0bZWSPUA00

North Adams Farmers Market

North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 5 - October 16, 2021Saturdays: 9am - 1pm Location:St. Anthony Municipal Parking Lot, at the intersection of Rte. 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3bSd_0bZWSPUA00

Silent Disco with DJ Questlove at MASSMoCA Courtyard A

North Adams, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA 01247

Bright Ideas and Step Up World present Silent Disco with DJ Questlove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqLqF_0bZWSPUA00

The Roots: The World’s best Hip-Hop

North Adams, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA

Formed in 1987 in Philadelphia, PA, The Roots have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business — and now they're performing here.

