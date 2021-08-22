Ottawa events coming up

(OTTAWA, KS) Ottawa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ottawa:

Dirt Moving/Berm Building Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2145 KS-68, Ottawa, KS

We are moving dirt and creating new berms on the West side of the range. We are also adding dirt and expanding a few berms.

25% Sale Baldwin City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 713 Eighth St, Baldwin City, KS

25% off quilting "stuff". In February the sale is two days--Friday and the (next day) 4th Saturday most of the fabric is 40% off. Newer arrivals are

Bo's Hog Wild - Brew Fest and BBQ Baldwin City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

It’s a party AND WE ARE BACK! The 33nd annual Bo’s Hog Wild Beer, Bands and BBQ event will be held on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 We will have a morning of fun for the kids and dinner and dancing...

Moonrise Bike Ride (Fall 2021) Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 130 S Main St, Ottawa, KS

This is Ottawa Bike and Trail's third Moonrise Bike Ride Overnight Adventure. On August 21st, we'll be loading up our bikes and riding the Flint Hills Trail to Pomona Lake State Park for an...

Matt Otto Trio Baldwin City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 718 High St, Baldwin City, KS

Lumberyard Live on High is thrilled to host the second Jazz Night of our series. This month we welcome the Matt Otto Trio. The concert lasts from 7:30 to 9:30, doors open at 7. Alcoholic beverages...