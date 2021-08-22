Cancel
Jasper, TX

Jasper events coming soon

Jasper News Flash
Jasper News Flash
 5 days ago

(JASPER, TX) Live events are lining up on the Jasper calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jasper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAjZW_0bZWSM5D00

Parker James at Rayburn Country Resort

Brookeland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2376 Wingate Blvd, Brookeland, TX

Blue-eyed soul sensation Parker James and his band will perform one night only on Saturday, August 28th. This show will book up fast. So make early reservations 409.698.2444 and be ready for a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuGoY_0bZWSM5D00

Leroy Thomas & Zydeco Roadrunners

Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2389 Hwy 96 N, Silsbee, TX

????? ?????? & ?????? ??????????? Great Zydeco 2-Steppin Good time! Doors open at 6pm - Band starts at 9pm $10 Door Fee ??? ?? ??? ????? ???? ????? ????? ????, ???? ??????, & ???????? ?????! You...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzFZ4_0bZWSM5D00

Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce regular monthly meeting

Kirbyville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 204 East MLK, Kirbyville, TX

Monthly meeting of the Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce. The meeting is open to the public. Notices and agendas will be posted in the comments prior to each meeting. Meetings are the second...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Nhok_0bZWSM5D00

Canoe Trip

Kountze, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: FM 420, Kountze, TX

Join park rangers for a guided canoe trip on the waters of the preserve. The program targets the casual and novice paddler. Canoes, life jackets, and paddles are provided. Visitors are asked to...

Randall King

Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2389 Hwy 96 N, Silsbee, TX

Randall King Live @ Honky Tonk Texas at HonkyTonk Texas, 2389 US Highway 96 N, Silsbee, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 07:00 pm

Jasper News Flash

Jasper News Flash

Jasper, TX
ABOUT

With Jasper News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

