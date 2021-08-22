Detroit Lakes calendar: Events coming up

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Live events are lining up on the Detroit Lakes calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Detroit Lakes:

Pat Lenertz Live Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2000 Long Bridge Rd, Detroit Lakes, MN

Pat Lenertz Live Hosted By Long Bridge Bar, Grill and Marina. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at Detroit Lakes., Pat Lenertz live on the patio at 6 pm!

Thursday Trucks & Tunes Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Washington Park, 1355 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

Tim Eggebraaten is joining Trucks Tunes with some special guests!Concerts are free, but donations are accepted and appreciated. Bring a lawn chair or blanket

2021 Turn and Burn Jackpot Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 24300 Co Rd 149, Detroit Lakes, MN

*WPRA & PEWC Sanctioning Approved Double S Arena Is hosting their 2nd Turn & Burn Barrel Jackpot $4200 Added for the Weekend!! Over $10,000 paid out in 2020 Limited covered stalls available...

Lakes Area Farmers Market Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: People St, Detroit Lakes, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Saturday, 10:00am - 1:00pm June 1 - October, 2021Tuesday, 10:00am - 1:00pm Location: People's Park, 1337

Build Your Own Robot-Session I Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 714 Summit Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

ages 10 & up Cost $75 A little bit of robotics and a WHOLE lot of building will challenge the beginner to advanced builders in this camp. Build an mBot to take home and play with, learn coding...