Detroit Lakes, MN

Detroit Lakes calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Detroit Lakes Post
Detroit Lakes Post
 5 days ago

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Live events are lining up on the Detroit Lakes calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Detroit Lakes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGURC_0bZWSLCU00

Pat Lenertz Live

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2000 Long Bridge Rd, Detroit Lakes, MN

Pat Lenertz Live Hosted By Long Bridge Bar, Grill and Marina. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at Detroit Lakes., Pat Lenertz live on the patio at 6 pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ba6bG_0bZWSLCU00

Thursday Trucks & Tunes

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Washington Park, 1355 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

Tim Eggebraaten is joining Trucks Tunes with some special guests!Concerts are free, but donations are accepted and appreciated. Bring a lawn chair or blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMySM_0bZWSLCU00

2021 Turn and Burn Jackpot

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 24300 Co Rd 149, Detroit Lakes, MN

*WPRA & PEWC Sanctioning Approved Double S Arena Is hosting their 2nd Turn & Burn Barrel Jackpot $4200 Added for the Weekend!! Over $10,000 paid out in 2020 Limited covered stalls available...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yKXm_0bZWSLCU00

Lakes Area Farmers Market

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: People St, Detroit Lakes, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Saturday, 10:00am - 1:00pm June 1 - October, 2021Tuesday, 10:00am - 1:00pm Location: People's Park, 1337

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCp0S_0bZWSLCU00

Build Your Own Robot-Session I

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 714 Summit Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

ages 10 & up Cost $75 A little bit of robotics and a WHOLE lot of building will challenge the beginner to advanced builders in this camp. Build an mBot to take home and play with, learn coding...

With Detroit Lakes Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

