Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eufaula, AL

Eufaula events calendar

Posted by 
Eufaula Times
Eufaula Times
 5 days ago

(EUFAULA, AL) Eufaula has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eufaula:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIKvN_0bZWSJR200

WAGC Am Tour at George T Bagby

Fort Gaines, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 Meadowlinks Dr, Fort Gaines, GA

WACG AM Tour is an amateur golf tour that encourages fun, competitive play for men and women, 16 years and older. Players with handicaps from 0 – 25 can compete in NET flighted tournaments at the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2620VX_0bZWSJR200

Chattahoochee International Pro Rodeo Series

Cusseta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

This Cusseta rodeo list also features bull riding in the area. It's updated daily and contains all the Cusseta roping events for 2021. Sign up for the newsletter to receive weekly updates for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kj8zP_0bZWSJR200

Weekend Retreat with Father Matt Linn

Fort Mitchell, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 107 Holy Trinity Road, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856

Explore the dynamics of fear, walking with Jesus through healing our fear and finding our unique gifts. $180 (inc.$40 nonrefundable deposit)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YR3bS_0bZWSJR200

Love Epidemic Gala 2022

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus, GA 31903

You're invited to attend Love Epidemic Gala 2022! Proceeds will support efforts to service foster families in our community.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZ20K_0bZWSJR200

Chambers Academy Varsity Football @ ACA

Abbeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 258 M L Tillis Dr, Abbeville, AL

The Abbeville Christian Academy (Abbeville, AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Chambers Academy (LaFayette, AL) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Eufaula Times

Eufaula Times

Eufaula, AL
56
Followers
167
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eufaula Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abbeville, AL
City
Eufaula, AL
City
La Fayette, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Eufaula, AL
Government
City
Fort Mitchell, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Rodeo#Golf#Ga Wacg Am Tour#Chambers Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy