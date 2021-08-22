Eufaula events calendar

(EUFAULA, AL) Eufaula has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eufaula:

WAGC Am Tour at George T Bagby Fort Gaines, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 Meadowlinks Dr, Fort Gaines, GA

WACG AM Tour is an amateur golf tour that encourages fun, competitive play for men and women, 16 years and older. Players with handicaps from 0 – 25 can compete in NET flighted tournaments at the...

Chattahoochee International Pro Rodeo Series Cusseta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

This Cusseta rodeo list also features bull riding in the area. It's updated daily and contains all the Cusseta roping events for 2021. Sign up for the newsletter to receive weekly updates for...

Weekend Retreat with Father Matt Linn Fort Mitchell, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 107 Holy Trinity Road, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856

Explore the dynamics of fear, walking with Jesus through healing our fear and finding our unique gifts. $180 (inc.$40 nonrefundable deposit)

Love Epidemic Gala 2022 Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus, GA 31903

You're invited to attend Love Epidemic Gala 2022! Proceeds will support efforts to service foster families in our community.

Chambers Academy Varsity Football @ ACA Abbeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 258 M L Tillis Dr, Abbeville, AL

The Abbeville Christian Academy (Abbeville, AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Chambers Academy (LaFayette, AL) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.