Events on the Pryor calendar

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 521 N Adair St, Pryor, OK

Join Joe for a Laugh and Learn Experience August 29th, 2021 at The Northstar Church in Pryor, Oklahoma. Times: Sun 8:30AM, 10:45AM & 6:00PM Throughout the year Joe speaks...

Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tour 2nd Annual Golf Tournament Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 724 E 530, Pryor, OK

Find the details of golf tournaments in Pryor. Charity events, golf summer camps in Pryor, tickets and events at the top golf courses in Pryor

DAM J.A.M. Bicycle Tour Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E Graham Ave, Pryor, OK

DAM J.A.M. is Oklahoma's most scenic one-day bicycle tour. A fabulous fall family event, featuring fun rides of 25, 50, 72, or 100 miles! The tour starts and finishes in Pryor, Oklahoma in the...

Criterium Race Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E Graham Ave, Pryor, OK

The criterium course is closed to traffic, typically less than a mile in distance and is punctuated by sharp corners and speeds of over 30 mph. A crit is one of the most spectator friendly of...

Family 4th Sunday with Master's Voice & Meal Locust Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:50 AM

Address: 303 S Wyandotte, Locust Grove, OK

Lighthouse is excited to have Master's Voice ministering in music, Sunday morning, August 22nd @ 10:50 AM. We will be having potluck meal following the service. Master's Voice...