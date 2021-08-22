Cancel
Pryor, OK

Events on the Pryor calendar

Pryor News Beat
Pryor News Beat
 5 days ago

(PRYOR, OK) Pryor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pryor:

Pryor, OK

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 521 N Adair St, Pryor, OK

Join Joe for a Laugh and Learn Experience August 29th, 2021 at The Northstar Church in Pryor, Oklahoma. Times: Sun 8:30AM, 10:45AM & 6:00PM Throughout the year Joe speaks...

Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tour 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 724 E 530, Pryor, OK

Find the details of golf tournaments in Pryor. Charity events, golf summer camps in Pryor, tickets and events at the top golf courses in Pryor

DAM J.A.M. Bicycle Tour

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E Graham Ave, Pryor, OK

DAM J.A.M. is Oklahoma's most scenic one-day bicycle tour. A fabulous fall family event, featuring fun rides of 25, 50, 72, or 100 miles! The tour starts and finishes in Pryor, Oklahoma in the...

Criterium Race

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E Graham Ave, Pryor, OK

The criterium course is closed to traffic, typically less than a mile in distance and is punctuated by sharp corners and speeds of over 30 mph. A crit is one of the most spectator friendly of...

Family 4th Sunday with Master's Voice & Meal

Locust Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:50 AM

Address: 303 S Wyandotte, Locust Grove, OK

Lighthouse is excited to have Master's Voice ministering in music, Sunday morning, August 22nd @ 10:50 AM. We will be having potluck meal following the service. Master's Voice...

