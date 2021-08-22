Jennings events coming soon
(JENNINGS, LA) Jennings has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Jennings area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 19326 Crowley Eunice Hwy #0803, Crowley, LA
Join us live at 9:00am and 11:00am every Sunday for our worship service.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 404 Dallas Guidry Rd, Gueydan, LA
Schedule of Events8:00 am- Dog Trails at Old Festival Grounds10:00am-2:00PM: Skeet Shoot Competition12:30PM: Opening Ceremonies1:00PM: Senior Queens
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 200 S C C Duson St, Eunice, LA
Let's get together for great conversation, networking, tasty donuts and hot coffee!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 118 W Plaquemine St, Jennings, LA
School age children are invited to join in the games, crafts, & snacks. Every Tuesday & Thursday @ 3:30 pm.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1333 Elton Rd, Jennings, LA
Season: Summer And Fall Market Hours: March - DecemberSaturdays, 9am - 12pm Location: 1333 Elton Road
Comments / 0