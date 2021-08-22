Jennings events coming soon

(JENNINGS, LA) Jennings has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jennings area:

Morning Service (9:00 AM) Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 19326 Crowley Eunice Hwy #0803, Crowley, LA

Join us live at 9:00am and 11:00am every Sunday for our worship service.

Gueydan Duck Festival Gueydan, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 404 Dallas Guidry Rd, Gueydan, LA

Schedule of Events8:00 am- Dog Trails at Old Festival Grounds10:00am-2:00PM: Skeet Shoot Competition12:30PM: Opening Ceremonies1:00PM: Senior Queens

Donuts with Deputies! Eunice, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 200 S C C Duson St, Eunice, LA

Let's get together for great conversation, networking, tasty donuts and hot coffee!

Bulldog Bunker Jennings, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 118 W Plaquemine St, Jennings, LA

School age children are invited to join in the games, crafts, & snacks. Every Tuesday & Thursday @ 3:30 pm.

Main Street Farmers Market Jennings, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1333 Elton Rd, Jennings, LA

Season: Summer And Fall Market Hours: March - DecemberSaturdays, 9am - 12pm Location: 1333 Elton Road