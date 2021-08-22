Cancel
New Ulm, MN

What’s up New Ulm: Local events calendar

New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 5 days ago

(NEW ULM, MN) Live events are coming to New Ulm.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Ulm area:

Los Rebeldes back in New Ulm!

New Ulm, MN

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 N Minnesota St, New Ulm, MN

Los Rebeldes is bringing Tex-Mex and Conjunto music back to The Grand Kabaret. This will be a patio show! ----- Los Rebeldes is a Tex-Mex and Conjunto group based out of southern Minnesota that...

Pathfinder Roleplaying Game Campaign

New Ulm, MN

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 204 N Minnesota St, New Ulm, MN

Are you ready to explore The Grand Library? Do you have an itch in your imagination or an ache for adventure? Then come join one of two groups on the epic search for Books Wanted! One group will...

German Park Concert in the Park Series

New Ulm, MN

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

German Park Concert in the Park Series, sponsered by New Ulm Park & Recreation and KNUJ WORST BAND EVER

Over the River and Through the Woods Play

New Ulm, MN

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 North State Street, New Ulm, MN 56073

On stage at State Street Theater this April, "Over the River and Through the Woods" a play by Joe Dipetro. Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. That doesn’t mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job. The job he’s been waiting for—marketing executive—would take him away from his beloved, but a

JCI Minnesota 2021 Fall Convention & TOYM

New Ulm, MN

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 2101 S Broadway ST, New Ulm, MN 56073

Come join us at Fall Convention for a fun filled weekend!   Conventions are a time when Jaycees across the state gather, network, learn,

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm, MN
With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

