Ogdensburg, NY

Ogdensburg calendar: Coming events

Ogdensburg Dispatch
 5 days ago

(OGDENSBURG, NY) Live events are coming to Ogdensburg.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ogdensburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSSuV_0bZWSFu800

Maximizing Independent Living Choices Information Day

Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Riverside Ave, Ogdensburg, NY

Maximizing Independent Living Choices, formerly known as Massena Independent Living Center will host an Information Day on Thursday, August 26th from 1:00pm to 7:00pm at the Dobisky Center in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUS83_0bZWSFu800

St. Lawrence Rock & Mineral Club Show

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Canton, NY

54th St. Lawrence County Rock & Mineral Show at the Canton, NY Pavilion, 90 Lincoln St.Sat. 9:00 AM -4:30 PMSunday 9:00 AM - 3:00 PMAdults $3.00Children 12 and under freeVendors from all over NY...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNzOI_0bZWSFu800

Performing @ Nig's II Tavern

Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 803 State St, Ogdensburg, NY

Performing @ Nig's II Tavern is on Facebook. To connect with Performing @ Nig's II Tavern, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ID32O_0bZWSFu800

Canton Farmers Market

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Canton community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SE1pD_0bZWSFu800

Blues, Brews & BBQ

Hammond, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2989 County Rte 6, Hammond, NY

Blues, Brews & BBQ. Blues Band String of Pearls is a dynamic blues/rock band packed with experience and passion. Enjoy a delicious BBQ by the famous PCP (Parker Piercey) BBQ. PCP is cooking up...

