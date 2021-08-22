Lake Geneva events calendar

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Live events are lining up on the Lake Geneva calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Geneva:

SeaKing Sunset tours beautiful Lake Geneva, WI nightly 5/1/21-10/2/21. Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Front St, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

SeaKing Sunsets provides a 3-hour sunset cruise nightly on Lake Geneva, WI. We pick up and drop off at various points on the lake.

Goat Yoga Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 6906 Buckby Road, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Enjoy yoga in a grassy pasture while being visited by kids and nanny goats who are curious and hungry. Bond with adorable farm animals.

Leather & Stone Bracelet Workshop Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1787 Walworth Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Tired of wearing the same old bracelets? Add this lovely leather and stone piece to your wardrobe to make any outfit more special.

Ladies Day Luncheon ~The Colorful History of The Little Black Dress Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1221 Geneva National Avenue South, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

11 am Wine Reception, Silent Auction, and Raffles Noon Lunch with Cash Bar followed by Leslie Goddard in The Colorful History of the LBD.

Sam Ness at The Boat House Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N2062 S Lake Shore Dr, Lake Geneva, WI

Sam Ness at The Boat House at The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S Lake Shore Dr, Lake Geneva, WI 53147, Lake Geneva, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 06:00 pm