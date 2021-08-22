Cancel
Vidalia, GA

Coming soon: Vidalia events

Vidalia News Flash
Vidalia News Flash
 5 days ago

(VIDALIA, GA) Vidalia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Vidalia area:

LADIES EXERCISE

Metter, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ladies working to stay fit and connected. No age restrictions; everyone is welcome.

Down On the Farm Unplugged Concert

Metter, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1710 Defair Farm Loop, Metter, GA

Come down to Dutch Ford Farm for a special country music concert featuring Nashville recording artist Clayton Hackle. During this unplugged acoustic...

Memorial Service

Swainsboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Aaron Scott Correll Late on the night of Sunday, August 15th, 2021, Aaron Scott Correll died at the age of 60. Aaron was born to Linda and Rodney Correll in 1961. He led an exemplary career in the...

South Georgia Food & Wine Festival - Parmalee

Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: Hinson Street, Hazlehurst, GA 31539

Parmalee - Hinson Street Hazlehurst GA Concert begins at 8:00 PM

EmpowHER-Building A Community of Grace

Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 98 Doctor Turfler Road, Hazlehurst, GA 31539

This event is to encourage ladies in our community to be Godly women.

With Vidalia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

