Union City, TN

Union City calendar: What's coming up

Union City Times
 5 days ago

(UNION CITY, TN) Union City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Union City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PC4vc_0bZWSCFx00

The Hawk's Nest & Pikes Back to School Bash

Martin, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 Church St, Martin, TN

Chase Matthew LIVE Starting at 9pm... OVERWATCH & THE TENNESSEE STIX $20 Advance Tickets $25 at the door *ticket includes all you can drink draft* Must be 18 to Enter & 21 to drink Must have valid...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOBdJ_0bZWSCFx00

Make Art: Youth Aluminum Casting Workshop

Martin, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 410 South Lindell Street, Martin, TN 38237

Make Art: Youth Aluminum Casting Workshop with Artist in Residence Desmond Lewis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqrSZ_0bZWSCFx00

Fall Scents Dough Bowl Class

Troy, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come join us as we teach our Fall Dough Bowl Candle Class!!!!! Choose from natural, white, or grey bowls, and the following scents: Cider, Fall Festival, Maple Bourbon, Caramel Cream, The Woods...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQ3ex_0bZWSCFx00

Martin Farmers Market

Martin, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 Main St, Martin, TN

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 5 - October 2021Mondays and Wednesdays, 2 PM - 5 PMSaturdays, 8 AM - 12 PMLocation:Main Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1bAV_0bZWSCFx00

Fast & Furious Power Wheels Race

Martin, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 111 Oxford Street, Martin, TN 38237

First Community Bank of the Heartland invites our young friends to the first ever FCB’s Fast and Furious Power Wheels Racing Event!

