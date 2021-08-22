Union City calendar: What's coming up

(UNION CITY, TN) Union City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Union City area:

The Hawk's Nest & Pikes Back to School Bash Martin, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 Church St, Martin, TN

Chase Matthew LIVE Starting at 9pm... OVERWATCH & THE TENNESSEE STIX $20 Advance Tickets $25 at the door *ticket includes all you can drink draft* Must be 18 to Enter & 21 to drink Must have valid...

Make Art: Youth Aluminum Casting Workshop Martin, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 410 South Lindell Street, Martin, TN 38237

Make Art: Youth Aluminum Casting Workshop with Artist in Residence Desmond Lewis

Fall Scents Dough Bowl Class Troy, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come join us as we teach our Fall Dough Bowl Candle Class!!!!! Choose from natural, white, or grey bowls, and the following scents: Cider, Fall Festival, Maple Bourbon, Caramel Cream, The Woods...

Martin Farmers Market Martin, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 Main St, Martin, TN

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 5 - October 2021Mondays and Wednesdays, 2 PM - 5 PMSaturdays, 8 AM - 12 PMLocation:Main Street

Fast & Furious Power Wheels Race Martin, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 111 Oxford Street, Martin, TN 38237

First Community Bank of the Heartland invites our young friends to the first ever FCB’s Fast and Furious Power Wheels Racing Event!