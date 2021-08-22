Live events Arkadelphia — what’s coming up

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Live events are lining up on the Arkadelphia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Arkadelphia area:

Historic Downtown Farmers Market, Inc. Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 Orange St, Hot Springs, AR

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 12PMTuesdays, 4pm - 7pm Location:121 Orange Street

Graveside service Gurdon, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Here is Doris Wright’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Clark County Farmers Market Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 2 - October, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7AM - NoonLocation:Arkadelphia Central Park on 10th Street (Highway 67 and 7) on

That's Law: You & The Blue Hot Springs National Park, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1343 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs, AR 71913

A positive community and police experience, featuring the Garland County Sheriff's Office and the Hot Springs Police Department.

2021 Annual Business Conference & Vendor Showcase Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 134 Convention Blvd, Hot Springs, AR

READY FOR ANYTHING Through pandemics, natural disasters, economic recessions and civil unrest, we can count on a couple of things—the power of association and the resilience of trucking. At the...