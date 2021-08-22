Cancel
Hot Springs, AR

Live events Arkadelphia — what’s coming up

Arkadelphia Today
Arkadelphia Today
 5 days ago

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Live events are lining up on the Arkadelphia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Arkadelphia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kG3U_0bZWSBNE00

Historic Downtown Farmers Market, Inc.

Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 Orange St, Hot Springs, AR

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 12PMTuesdays, 4pm - 7pm Location:121 Orange Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Mlm6_0bZWSBNE00

Graveside service

Gurdon, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Here is Doris Wright’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBqxq_0bZWSBNE00

Clark County Farmers Market

Arkadelphia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 2 - October, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7AM - NoonLocation:Arkadelphia Central Park on 10th Street (Highway 67 and 7) on

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkUcq_0bZWSBNE00

That's Law: You & The Blue

Hot Springs National Park, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1343 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs, AR 71913

A positive community and police experience, featuring the Garland County Sheriff's Office and the Hot Springs Police Department.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1FuQ_0bZWSBNE00

2021 Annual Business Conference & Vendor Showcase

Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 134 Convention Blvd, Hot Springs, AR

READY FOR ANYTHING Through pandemics, natural disasters, economic recessions and civil unrest, we can count on a couple of things—the power of association and the resilience of trucking. At the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Arkadelphia, AR
With Arkadelphia Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

