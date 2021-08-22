Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, VA

Live events coming up in Lexington

Posted by 
Lexington Dispatch
Lexington Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LEXINGTON, VA) Lexington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lexington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2nCf_0bZWSAUV00

Trivia Night @BRT!

Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Trivia Night @BRT! is on Facebook. To connect with Trivia Night @BRT!, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHWcu_0bZWSAUV00

Mystery Booster Draft

Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 29 W Nelson St, Lexington, VA

To celebrate the release of Convention Edition Mystery Boosters to retail store like ours, we’re hosting a draft! Many of you are familiar with the awesomeness contained in a Mystery Booster, for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JB5cP_0bZWSAUV00

The Milk Carton Kids

Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 607 Borden Road, Lexington, VA 24450

Lime Kiln Theater welcomes The Milk Carton Kids for their Lime Kiln debut!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320NgA_0bZWSAUV00

Matriculation

Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 319 Letcher Ave, Lexington, VA

Matriculation Day for VMI is a significant emotional event for our matriculating cadets and their parents. For some, this is the first time they will see the VMI Post and the imposing Gothic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsN0C_0bZWSAUV00

Varsity

Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 204 W Washington St, Lexington, VA

Boys will be expected to be at all 3 days to start the season. In order to participate athletes must have registered on the school site and have a current physical on file. In order for coaches to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lexington Dispatch

Lexington Dispatch

Lexington, VA
30
Followers
169
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, VA
Lexington, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Lime Kiln Theater#Va Matriculation Day#Vmi#The Vmi Post#Va Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy