Live events coming up in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, VA) Lexington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lexington:

Trivia Night @BRT! Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Trivia Night @BRT! is on Facebook. To connect with Trivia Night @BRT!, join Facebook today.

Mystery Booster Draft Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 29 W Nelson St, Lexington, VA

To celebrate the release of Convention Edition Mystery Boosters to retail store like ours, we’re hosting a draft! Many of you are familiar with the awesomeness contained in a Mystery Booster, for...

The Milk Carton Kids Lexington, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 607 Borden Road, Lexington, VA 24450

Lime Kiln Theater welcomes The Milk Carton Kids for their Lime Kiln debut!

Matriculation Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 319 Letcher Ave, Lexington, VA

Matriculation Day for VMI is a significant emotional event for our matriculating cadets and their parents. For some, this is the first time they will see the VMI Post and the imposing Gothic...

Varsity Lexington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 204 W Washington St, Lexington, VA

Boys will be expected to be at all 3 days to start the season. In order to participate athletes must have registered on the school site and have a current physical on file. In order for coaches to...