Perryville, MO

Perryville events coming up

Perryville News Watch
Perryville News Watch
 5 days ago

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Perryville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Perryville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtCri_0bZWS9h100

FARM TO TABLE COMMUNITY DINNER

Perryville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Downtown Perryville MO 63775, Perryville, MO 63775

Join us for a community dinner under the moonlight in the heart of Downtown Perryville. Live music will accompany a spectacular 5 course din

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWqmZ_0bZWS9h100

Basics of Raising Sheep and Goats

Fredericktown, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 137 W Main St, Fredericktown, MO

Come join us and learn about: - Nutrition - Health - Fencing - Predator control - Marketing Date: August 24th at 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Taught By: Kendra Graham Livestock Specialist Cost...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23K5FJ_0bZWS9h100

Micro Wrestling Invades the American Legion!

Steeleville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 303 South Chester Street, Steeleville, IL 62288

Let's get ready to rumble at the American Legion in Steeleville, IL with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHUKC_0bZWS9h100

Fundraiser for Jarrod Peters for Sheriff

Steeleville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 W Broadway St, Steeleville, IL

Come join us on August 28th, 2021 at the Steeleville Eagles from 4:00 - 8:00 pm for a fundraising event for Jarrod Peters for Randolph County Sheriff. Snacks will be provided and a cash bar will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKFqe_0bZWS9h100

Steeleville Farmers Market

Steeleville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 4370 Rockcastle Rd, Steeleville, IL

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Saturday's, 8am to 11:30am Location:City Hall,107 West Broadway

Learn More

Perryville News Watch

Perryville News Watch

Perryville, MO
With Perryville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

