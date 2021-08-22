Perryville events coming up

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Perryville has a full slate of live events coming up.

FARM TO TABLE COMMUNITY DINNER Perryville, MO

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Downtown Perryville MO 63775, Perryville, MO 63775

Join us for a community dinner under the moonlight in the heart of Downtown Perryville. Live music will accompany a spectacular 5 course din

Basics of Raising Sheep and Goats Fredericktown, MO

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 137 W Main St, Fredericktown, MO

Come join us and learn about: - Nutrition - Health - Fencing - Predator control - Marketing Date: August 24th at 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Taught By: Kendra Graham Livestock Specialist Cost...

Micro Wrestling Invades the American Legion! Steeleville, IL

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 303 South Chester Street, Steeleville, IL 62288

Let's get ready to rumble at the American Legion in Steeleville, IL with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Fundraiser for Jarrod Peters for Sheriff Steeleville, IL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 W Broadway St, Steeleville, IL

Come join us on August 28th, 2021 at the Steeleville Eagles from 4:00 - 8:00 pm for a fundraising event for Jarrod Peters for Randolph County Sheriff. Snacks will be provided and a cash bar will...

Steeleville Farmers Market Steeleville, IL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 4370 Rockcastle Rd, Steeleville, IL

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Saturday's, 8am to 11:30am Location:City Hall,107 West Broadway