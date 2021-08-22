Perryville events coming up
(PERRYVILLE, MO) Perryville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Perryville area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: Downtown Perryville MO 63775, Perryville, MO 63775
Join us for a community dinner under the moonlight in the heart of Downtown Perryville. Live music will accompany a spectacular 5 course din
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 137 W Main St, Fredericktown, MO
Come join us and learn about: - Nutrition - Health - Fencing - Predator control - Marketing Date: August 24th at 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Taught By: Kendra Graham Livestock Specialist Cost...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 303 South Chester Street, Steeleville, IL 62288
Let's get ready to rumble at the American Legion in Steeleville, IL with the Micro Wrestling Federation!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 201 W Broadway St, Steeleville, IL
Come join us on August 28th, 2021 at the Steeleville Eagles from 4:00 - 8:00 pm for a fundraising event for Jarrod Peters for Randolph County Sheriff. Snacks will be provided and a cash bar will...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 4370 Rockcastle Rd, Steeleville, IL
Season:Year Round Market Hours: Saturday's, 8am to 11:30am Location:City Hall,107 West Broadway
