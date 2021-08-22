Cancel
Magnolia, AR

Magnolia calendar: What's coming up

Magnolia Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Magnolia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Magnolia:

Boys & Girls Club Golf Tournament

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 191 Club House Drive, El Dorado, AR

Four- Person scramble format: Entry Fee is $100/ person, $400/ team. Entry fee includes a light lunch, swag bags, fun & games. Top three teams in each flight will receive pro shop credit in the...

Mandatory Exhibitor Meeting

Camden, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1545 California Ave SW, Camden, AR

MANDATORY EXHIBITOR MEETING 4H on Monday, August 23 and FFA on Tuesday, August 24 @6:00 PM at the Camden Cumberland Presbyterian Church located @1545 California Avenue. If you cannot make it on...

The Avett Brothers

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Tickets are selling FAST - Buy now - Avett Brothers with special guest Robert Earl Keen take over the MAD Amp on Aug 14th.

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 101 E Locust St, El Dorado, AR

Join us for an exercise program that can decrease your overall risk of falling while it helps to improve Balance, Posture, Strength, Mental Health, Cognitive Function and Pain Management.

Rhea Lana's of El Dorado Back-to-School Fall Children's Consignment Sale

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

All infants events in El Dorado, Arkansas. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in El Dorado like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Magnolia Dispatch

With Magnolia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

