Live events on the horizon in Astoria

(ASTORIA, OR) Live events are coming to Astoria.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Astoria:

Butt and Gut - Explicit at RiversZen Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3930 Abbey Lane, Building A, Unit 102, Astoria, OR

A bit irreverent. This challenging class allows explicit music and comments. If that bothers you then join one of our other classes. Either way, this is an AMAZING Workout. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED...

COASTWALK OREGON Hammond, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: Fort Stevens State Park and Seaside, Clatsop County, OR 97121

THE NORTH COAST LESS TRAVELLED North Coast Land Conservancy invites you to spend three days with us hiking the Oregon Coast.

Teen Book Club @ The WCL Warrenton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 160 S Main Ave, Warrenton, OR

Are you a teen, 13 to 17 years old, who lives in the Warrenton Area? Do you feel like you don't really have a place where you can have fun with your friends and be yourself? Have you always wanted...

Storytime with Saturn August: Celebrating Feelings! Warrenton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 160 S Main Ave, Warrenton, OR

For Storytime in August, you'll be able to hear stories and sing songs about feelings with your family! Storytime will be on August 18th and August 28th at 10:30 a.m. We're back indoors, so mask...

Miss Minsky presents Burlesque Astoria, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 934 Duane St, Astoria, OR

Miss Minsky presents Burlesque is on Facebook. To connect with Miss Minsky presents Burlesque, join Facebook today.