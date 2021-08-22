Cancel
La Grande, OR

La Grande events coming soon

La Grande Today
La Grande Today
 5 days ago

(LA GRANDE, OR) Live events are coming to La Grande.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Grande:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZdFM_0bZWS5A700

Enterprise Corn Fest

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Greenwood St, Enterprise, OR

08/28 to 08/28 2021 - Enterprise Corn Fest meta Enterprise City Park, Enterprise , UT Entertainment: 1 stage - R,L (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 60 Juried: no Prize Money: na

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSquQ_0bZWS5A700

Great American Trainwreck @ TG

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 803 School St, Enterprise, OR

The Americana/Bluegrass/Southern Rock group, Great American Trainwreck, will be playing at TG at 6pm! Reservations are recommended, but we do have walk-in seating as well, and waiting areas for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uo6dC_0bZWS5A700

Church Work Night — Summit Church Oregon

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Join us as we work to get the new church building ready for use!

Learn More

Calico Bones @ TG

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 803 School St, Enterprise, OR

The Americana/Bluegrass/Southern Rock group, Great American Trainwreck, will be playing at TG at 6pm! Reservations are recommended, but we do have walk-in seating as well, and waiting areas for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43o5SO_0bZWS5A700

La Grande Farmers Market

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2006 Fourth St, La Grande, OR

Season:SummerMarket Hours:May 15 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PMTuesdays, 3PM - 6PMLocation:Downtown La Grande at Max Square on the Corner of 4th and Adams

Learn More

