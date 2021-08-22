Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, VA

Emporia calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Emporia Daily
Emporia Daily
 5 days ago

(EMPORIA, VA) Live events are lining up on the Emporia calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Emporia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkFa9_0bZWS4HO00

Varsity Volleyball Game (HOME)

Lawrenceville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2171 Lawrenceville Plank Rd, Lawrenceville, VA

Brunswick High School will host Southampton High School. Game time starts at 5:30 P.M. Come out and support the BHS Bulldogs.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0p6Y_0bZWS4HO00

Under the Big Top VBS

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Come join in the celebration of Jesus, while we explore a festive environment of the love of Christ. Under the Big Top will include engaging lessons, games and activities, and a fun craft, with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yi2fE_0bZWS4HO00

BRB WARRIOR'S BOOT CAMP

Emporia, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 303 Market Dr, Emporia, VA

We would like to Invite you to the first annual BLACK REBEL BREGADE warriors boot camp

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXufb_0bZWS4HO00

Sunday Revival Service

Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The Public is invited to a Holy Ghost Sunday Revival Service at Highway Restoration Ministries, 740 Vance Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870; this coming Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 12 noon.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUk5e_0bZWS4HO00

Emporia Farmers Market

Emporia, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 101-177 S Main St, Emporia, VA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Daily, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Primary season April - November Location: 107 South Main Street

Learn More

Comments / 0

Emporia Daily

Emporia Daily

Emporia, VA
56
Followers
160
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Emporia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrenceville, VA
Government
Emporia, VA
Government
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Lawrenceville, VA
City
Emporia, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Brunswick High School#Southampton High School#Bregade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy