Emporia calendar: Events coming up

(EMPORIA, VA) Live events are lining up on the Emporia calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Emporia:

Varsity Volleyball Game (HOME) Lawrenceville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2171 Lawrenceville Plank Rd, Lawrenceville, VA

Brunswick High School will host Southampton High School. Game time starts at 5:30 P.M. Come out and support the BHS Bulldogs.

Under the Big Top VBS Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Come join in the celebration of Jesus, while we explore a festive environment of the love of Christ. Under the Big Top will include engaging lessons, games and activities, and a fun craft, with...

BRB WARRIOR'S BOOT CAMP Emporia, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 303 Market Dr, Emporia, VA

We would like to Invite you to the first annual BLACK REBEL BREGADE warriors boot camp

Sunday Revival Service Roanoke Rapids, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The Public is invited to a Holy Ghost Sunday Revival Service at Highway Restoration Ministries, 740 Vance Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870; this coming Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 12 noon.

Emporia Farmers Market Emporia, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 101-177 S Main St, Emporia, VA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Daily, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Primary season April - November Location: 107 South Main Street