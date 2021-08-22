Coming soon: Levelland events

(LEVELLAND, TX) Live events are lining up on the Levelland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Levelland:

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LuTX Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Lubbock, TX 79382

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Constitutional Carry: Know the Law Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 6045 East State Rd 114, Levelland, TX

Click on the link below to register and save your seat. https://texaslawshield.secure.force.com/pmtx/evt__QuickEvent?id=a2z6e00000ae1em Attorney led workshop covering the new Constitutional Carry...

City Council Meeting Littlefield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

hr The City of Littlefield 301 XIT Drive Littlefield, TX 79339 | Phone: 806-385-5161 Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Yoga with Coach Pegah Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Lubbock, Lubbock, TX 79407

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Baby Rhyme Time Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 508 U.S. 62, Wolfforth, TX 79382

45 minute nursery rhyme program for children birth-2 years old. Lap-sit style program, geared only for babies/toddlers.