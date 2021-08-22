Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Levelland, TX

Coming soon: Levelland events

Posted by 
Levelland Journal
Levelland Journal
 5 days ago

(LEVELLAND, TX) Live events are lining up on the Levelland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Levelland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEbFq_0bZWS3Of00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LuTX

Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Lubbock, TX 79382

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5DW8_0bZWS3Of00

Constitutional Carry: Know the Law

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 6045 East State Rd 114, Levelland, TX

Click on the link below to register and save your seat. https://texaslawshield.secure.force.com/pmtx/evt__QuickEvent?id=a2z6e00000ae1em Attorney led workshop covering the new Constitutional Carry...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCvCg_0bZWS3Of00

City Council Meeting

Littlefield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

hr The City of Littlefield 301 XIT Drive Littlefield, TX 79339 | Phone: 806-385-5161 Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YFEj_0bZWS3Of00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Lubbock, Lubbock, TX 79407

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rweJx_0bZWS3Of00

Baby Rhyme Time

Wolfforth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 508 U.S. 62, Wolfforth, TX 79382

45 minute nursery rhyme program for children birth-2 years old. Lap-sit style program, geared only for babies/toddlers.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Levelland Journal

Levelland Journal

Levelland, TX
52
Followers
169
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Levelland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Littlefield, TX
Levelland, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Levelland, TX
City
Wolfforth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Zoom#Tx Click
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy