Shawano, WI

Live events coming up in Shawano

Posted by 
Shawano Digest
Shawano Digest
 5 days ago

(SHAWANO, WI) Live events are coming to Shawano.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shawano:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNvf4_0bZWS2Vw00

Yoga + Acupuncture for Stress Reduction

Shawano, WI

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 153 S Main St, Shawano, WI

Heal your body, mind, & spirit with yoga and acupuncture. FEEL BETTER within the class! Release tension, blockages and stress with some easy focused yoga followed by a relaxation acupuncture...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhqEc_0bZWS2Vw00

Bike the Barn Quilts presented by ThedaCare

Shawano, WI

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 800 South Main Street, Shawano, WI 54166

Welcome to the 9th Annual Bike the Barn Quilts presented by ThedaCare (In-Person)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sONxt_0bZWS2Vw00

2021 Firm Golf Outing

Shawano, WI

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: W5714 Lake Drive, Shawano, WI 54166

Join us on Friday, September 17 at 12 pm for the Annual Firm Golf Outing at Shawano Lake Golf Course!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBVGV_0bZWS2Vw00

Private Party — USAir Motorsports

Shawano, WI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: W5901 County Rd BE, Shawano, WI

USAIR MOTORSPORTS RACEWAY W5901 County Road BE PO Box 679 Shawano, WI 54166 715.524.9231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YW9T_0bZWS2Vw00

Back to School Days

Shawano, WI

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 324 S Andrews St, Shawano, WI

Join us for Back-to-School Days! School Registration: Aug. 23 - 25 from 7 AM - 6 PM. Open House & Ministry Kick-off Join us at the Celebration Service in the Gym at 9:30 AM. We will have Blessing...

Shawano Digest

Shawano Digest

Shawano, WI
With Shawano Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

