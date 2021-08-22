Live events coming up in Shawano

(SHAWANO, WI) Live events are coming to Shawano.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shawano:

Yoga + Acupuncture for Stress Reduction Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 153 S Main St, Shawano, WI

Heal your body, mind, & spirit with yoga and acupuncture. FEEL BETTER within the class! Release tension, blockages and stress with some easy focused yoga followed by a relaxation acupuncture...

Bike the Barn Quilts presented by ThedaCare Shawano, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 800 South Main Street, Shawano, WI 54166

Welcome to the 9th Annual Bike the Barn Quilts presented by ThedaCare (In-Person)

2021 Firm Golf Outing Shawano, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: W5714 Lake Drive, Shawano, WI 54166

Join us on Friday, September 17 at 12 pm for the Annual Firm Golf Outing at Shawano Lake Golf Course!

Private Party — USAir Motorsports Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: W5901 County Rd BE, Shawano, WI

USAIR MOTORSPORTS RACEWAY W5901 County Road BE PO Box 679 Shawano, WI 54166 715.524.9231

Back to School Days Shawano, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 324 S Andrews St, Shawano, WI

Join us for Back-to-School Days! School Registration: Aug. 23 - 25 from 7 AM - 6 PM. Open House & Ministry Kick-off Join us at the Celebration Service in the Gym at 9:30 AM. We will have Blessing...