Steamboat Springs, CO

Coming soon: Steamboat Springs events

Steamboat Springs News Alert
Steamboat Springs News Alert
 5 days ago

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Steamboat Springs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Steamboat Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNcCu_0bZWS0kU00

Social Gardening

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1000 Pamela Ln, Steamboat Springs, CO

Space is limited to nine volunteers per shift. Bring a face covering. Tools are provided, but you are welcome to bring your own. Bring a hat, sunscreen and water. Meet at the shed. Sign up at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333vAF_0bZWS0kU00

Yampa River Happy Hour- Mountain Tap Brewing, Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 910 Yampa St #103, Steamboat Springs, CO

Join us on the banks of the Yampa River for an event to support the river at Mountain Tap Brewing! About this Event Want to help the Yampa River through tough times? We have a great opportunity...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TY0p_0bZWS0kU00

The Steeldrivers

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:50 PM

Address: 950 Strings Rd, Steamboat Springs, CO

The Steeldrivers at the Strings Pavilion at Strings Music Festival Steamboat Springs, CO, 900 Strings Rd, Steamboat Springs, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrdqT_0bZWS0kU00

Pickleball High School Open Play

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2500 Pine Grove Rd, Steamboat Springs, CO

High schoolers learn and play pickleball with Head Pickleball Pro Sean Pummill. All ability and skill levels welcome. No equipment or experience needed.

Guided Walking Tours

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1000 Pamela Ln, Steamboat Springs, CO

Enjoy a guided walking tour of the Yampa River Botanic Park led by board members and volunteers. Learn about the history of the park and the plants that thrive in the Yampa Valley. Participants...

