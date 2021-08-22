Cancel
Sandpoint, ID

Sandpoint events calendar

Posted by 
Sandpoint Voice
Sandpoint Voice
 5 days ago

(SANDPOINT, ID) Sandpoint is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sandpoint area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Un1BK_0bZWRy9G00

Pamela Benton at the Pend d' Oreille Winery

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 Cedar St STE 101, Sandpoint, ID

List of Pend D' Oreille Winery upcoming events. Music Events by Pend D' Oreille Winery. Pend d'Oreille Winery is proud to bring you locally produced, award-win

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpvQZ_0bZWRy9G00

Straight Outta Quarantine meet up, I've missed you. An event by PFLAG Sandpoint

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 417 N 4th Ave, Sandpoint, ID

It's been a long, lonely year and I know we're all ready to get together and get back to some sort of normal. Wear your mask if you wish. There will be room for social distancing. We'll have...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btLXr_0bZWRy9G00

The Art Party

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 10881 N Boyer Rd, Sandpoint, ID

Please Join Us for POAC's Delicious Fundraising Gala! Featuring: ~ Gourmet Dinner Catered by Ivano's Ristorante ~ No Host Bar with Cocktails, Wine & Beer ~ Entertainment from Allegro Dance Studio...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc9lu_0bZWRy9G00

Night of the Bards

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 300 N First Ave, Sandpoint, ID

A night of five original one-acts by Sandpoint playwrights on the main stage. Aug. 27-28 at 7:30 pm, Aug. 29 at 2 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JZHH_0bZWRy9G00

Local Author Storytime

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1407 Cedar Street, Sandpoint, ID 83864

Paul Graves reads "Sox Looks For Home". Special guest appearance by illustrator, Julie Coyle

With Sandpoint Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

