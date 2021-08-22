Sandpoint events calendar
(SANDPOINT, ID) Sandpoint is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Sandpoint area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 301 Cedar St STE 101, Sandpoint, ID
List of Pend D' Oreille Winery upcoming events. Music Events by Pend D' Oreille Winery. Pend d'Oreille Winery is proud to bring you locally produced, award-win
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 417 N 4th Ave, Sandpoint, ID
It's been a long, lonely year and I know we're all ready to get together and get back to some sort of normal. Wear your mask if you wish. There will be room for social distancing. We'll have...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 10881 N Boyer Rd, Sandpoint, ID
Please Join Us for POAC's Delicious Fundraising Gala! Featuring: ~ Gourmet Dinner Catered by Ivano's Ristorante ~ No Host Bar with Cocktails, Wine & Beer ~ Entertainment from Allegro Dance Studio...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 300 N First Ave, Sandpoint, ID
A night of five original one-acts by Sandpoint playwrights on the main stage. Aug. 27-28 at 7:30 pm, Aug. 29 at 2 pm.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 1407 Cedar Street, Sandpoint, ID 83864
Paul Graves reads "Sox Looks For Home". Special guest appearance by illustrator, Julie Coyle
Comments / 0