Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sturgeon Bay calendar: Coming events

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
 5 days ago

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Sturgeon Bay is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgeon Bay:

Ride to Valhalla - 2021

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 747 N. 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

A 4-day, 3-night Bike Camping Adventure circumnavigating Door County Wisconsin from Sturgeon Bay, WI to Washington Island, WI and back!

Women’s Equality Day Parade

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Decorate your car with “Votes for Women” signs, dig out an outrageously large hat to wear while you drive your car, and get ready to honk and shout! Parade lineup north of Jefferson and Third...

Doozey @ Stone Harbor

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 107 N 1st Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Doozey will be playing at Stone Harbor 107 N. First Street, Sturgeon Bay, Wi on Sunday August 22 starting at 02:00 PM

Country, Swing, & Bluegrass Night

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6951 County C, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Some of the states best musicians come together to perform toe tappin’ classic country, Western swing and bluegrass music the whole family can enjoy. $20/ticket, at the door.

Jacksonport Farmers Market

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Sturgeon Bay, WI

Our thirty local vendors offer a great mix of fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh whitefish filets, fresh eggs, cheese and a variety of meats and bakery. Beverages, sandwiches and snacks are also...

Sturgeon Bay, WI
With Sturgeon Bay Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

