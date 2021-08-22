Live events coming up in Barre

(BARRE, VT) Live events are lining up on the Barre calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Barre:

Bikini Bike Wash at Wilkins Harley-Davidson Barre, VT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 663 S Barre Rd, Barre, VT

August 28th. 11 to 1. Bikini Bike Wash at Wilkins Harley-Davidson! Come down and let Tamara, Amanda, Mikala, or Kathleen wash your motorcycle! No Charge. Tips accepted.

RESUMED! 6:25-8:30pm MAIN HALL "Barre Tones rehearsal" Berlin, VT

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 6612 VT-12, Berlin, VT

We love to sing and rehearse weekly, striving always for musical excellence in the company of women who share our passion for music. We celebrate friendship and personal growth through music...

Greater Barre Democrats Annual Cookout Barre, VT

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Join us for our annual cookout! Reconnect with old friends, make new connections, and support Democratic causes in Barre City & Barre Town. Grilled foods will be provided, and please feel free to...

The Dave Keller Band Barre, VT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 28 Prospect St, Barre, VT

Dave Keller is a two-time Blues Music Award (BMA) nominated soul/blues singer, guitarist and songwriter. His new album, You Get What You Give: Duets hit #6 on the Living Blues radio chart. It...

Charity Calcutta & Mimosa Bar Barre, VT

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10 Jefferson St, Barre, VT

Charity Calcutta in Members lounge starts at 11 a.m. $20 donation ~ do not need to be present to win! We accept Venmo @BarreElks-Lodge Please note your ticket number if you Venmo. Call the Lodge...