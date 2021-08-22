Cancel
Artesia, NM

What’s up Artesia: Local events calendar

Artesia Journal
Artesia Journal
(ARTESIA, NM) Live events are coming to Artesia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Artesia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBax6_0bZWRucM00

Art & Wine w/ Peggy Krantz

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 412 W 2nd St, Roswell, NM

Tickets on sale now. Painting will be announced soon. Workshop fee covers all art materials. Beverages are extra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3II22M_0bZWRucM00

Library -- Kitch Lit Book Discussion Group

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Our fabulous book discussion group meets on the last Thursday of the month to work on crafts and discuss the monthly food related book selection. Books are available at the library. This month we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGICr_0bZWRucM00

Hootiful - PAINT CLASS

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

- ALL SUPPLIES INCLUDED - Cash, card, or online payments accepted - $25/person - $40/for two (20% OFF!) - PLEASE RSVP/PREPAY Acrylic painting on pressed wood, everyone is welcome, as well as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cI3i4_0bZWRucM00

Red Dirt Black Gold Festival

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Saturday August 28th, 2021 Welcome to a one-of-a-kind, all day event that brings family fun and a festive environment to Artesia, New Mexico. We mix our oilfield heritage with our country roots...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHJrK_0bZWRucM00

Pie Festival 2021

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5230 7 Rivers Hwy, Carlsbad, NM

Join us for the first annual Pie Festival & Trade Days at the Balzano Vineyard. We will have vendors, food, pie making classes, pie eating contests and fun for the whole family. Make plans now to...

ABOUT

With Artesia Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

