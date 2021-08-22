What’s up Artesia: Local events calendar

(ARTESIA, NM) Live events are coming to Artesia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Artesia:

Art & Wine w/ Peggy Krantz Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 412 W 2nd St, Roswell, NM

Tickets on sale now. Painting will be announced soon. Workshop fee covers all art materials. Beverages are extra.

Library -- Kitch Lit Book Discussion Group Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 205 W Quay Ave, Artesia, NM

Our fabulous book discussion group meets on the last Thursday of the month to work on crafts and discuss the monthly food related book selection. Books are available at the library. This month we...

Hootiful - PAINT CLASS Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

- ALL SUPPLIES INCLUDED - Cash, card, or online payments accepted - $25/person - $40/for two (20% OFF!) - PLEASE RSVP/PREPAY Acrylic painting on pressed wood, everyone is welcome, as well as...

Red Dirt Black Gold Festival Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Saturday August 28th, 2021 Welcome to a one-of-a-kind, all day event that brings family fun and a festive environment to Artesia, New Mexico. We mix our oilfield heritage with our country roots...

Pie Festival 2021 Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5230 7 Rivers Hwy, Carlsbad, NM

Join us for the first annual Pie Festival & Trade Days at the Balzano Vineyard. We will have vendors, food, pie making classes, pie eating contests and fun for the whole family. Make plans now to...