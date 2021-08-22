Hazard calendar: Coming events

(HAZARD, KY) Hazard is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hazard area:

June Appal Recordings Presents Whitesburg, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 91 Madison Street, Whitesburg, KY 41858

Join us 9/25 at Appalshop for a very special concert with Carla Gover, Alice Gerrard & Kay Justice, and Dale Ann Bradley & MoonRunner

Graveside service Evarts, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6983 KY-38, Evarts, KY

Here is Billy Gene Pace’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Billy Gene Pace of Lejunior, Kentucky, born in Louisville...

Story Hour Eastern, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 10983 Kentucky 80, Eastern, KY 41622

Children that are ages birth to 5 years will hear stories, sing, laugh and play with friends.

AMW GOLD RUSH Jackson, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2307 Bobcat Lane, Jackson, KY 41339

A Night when Gold is on the line in every match as Appalachian Mountain Wrestling Presents GOLD RUSH

HuDost Whitesburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 421 Main St, Whitesburg, KY

HuDost loves performing for Levitt Concerts! The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series presented by Appalachian Regional Healthcare is free to the public. Join us at the Mountain Heritage Stage...