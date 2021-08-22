Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Show Low, AZ

Live events Show Low — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Show Low News Flash
Show Low News Flash
 5 days ago

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Show Low is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Show Low:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7OLQ_0bZWRsqu00

10 Years of Healing

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5549 AZ-260, Lakeside, AZ

10 Years of Healing at The Truck Stop, 5533 WHITE MOUNTAIN BLVD | LAKESIDE, AZ 85929, Show Low, AZ 85929, Lakeside, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bAUje_0bZWRsqu00

Luna Tunes Open Mic

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 257 N Woodland Rd, Lakeside, AZ

Luna Tunes Open Mic is 6:30-8pm at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, Lakeside. All ages are encouraged to share their talents of music, dance, poetry, drama, etc. on selected...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXzQ6_0bZWRsqu00

"Be Still and Know" Meditation Retreat October 2021

Lakeside, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 123 for attendees only, Lakeside, AZ 85929

Three days of meditation and peaceful self-reflection in the pines.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJaKx_0bZWRsqu00

Show Low Main Street Farmers' Market and Art Walk

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 180 N 9th St, Show Low, AZ

This event listing provided for the Show Low community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJazB_0bZWRsqu00

Hiring Social Workers/Case Managers in the Show Low Area!

Show Low, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1600 E Woolford Road, Show Low, AZ 85901

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is hiring Social Workers for their Child Safety Specialist positions.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Show Low News Flash

Show Low News Flash

Show Low, AZ
78
Followers
175
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Show Low News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Show Low, AZ
City
Pinetop-lakeside, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Poetry#Sun Oct 10#Social Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy