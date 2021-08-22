Live events Show Low — what’s coming up

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Show Low is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Show Low:

10 Years of Healing Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5549 AZ-260, Lakeside, AZ

10 Years of Healing at The Truck Stop, 5533 WHITE MOUNTAIN BLVD | LAKESIDE, AZ 85929, Show Low, AZ 85929, Lakeside, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Luna Tunes Open Mic Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 257 N Woodland Rd, Lakeside, AZ

Luna Tunes Open Mic is 6:30-8pm at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, Lakeside. All ages are encouraged to share their talents of music, dance, poetry, drama, etc. on selected...

"Be Still and Know" Meditation Retreat October 2021 Lakeside, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 123 for attendees only, Lakeside, AZ 85929

Three days of meditation and peaceful self-reflection in the pines.

Show Low Main Street Farmers' Market and Art Walk Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 180 N 9th St, Show Low, AZ

This event listing provided for the Show Low community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Hiring Social Workers/Case Managers in the Show Low Area! Show Low, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1600 E Woolford Road, Show Low, AZ 85901

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is hiring Social Workers for their Child Safety Specialist positions.