Burley, ID

Burley calendar: Coming events

Burley Daily
 5 days ago

(BURLEY, ID) Burley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burley:

SICC Annual Banquet and Dinner - Sponsored by Magic Valley Gear Exchange

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

SICC ANNUAL BANQUET The order of business at the annual banquet dinner will include, but not be limited to, Collection of Membership Dues (see link below), Dinner, live and silent auctions...

Idaho Mountain Festival 2021 - An all-inclusive climbing festival

Malta, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 42.125688, -113.659316, Almo, ID 83342

The Idaho Mountain Festival is Idaho's all-inclusive climbers retreat. This 4 day climbing festival is held inside Castle Rocks State Park

Dog Obedience

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID

Learn how to train your dog in an exciting and fun format using positive reinforcement and behavior modification. You will socialize and train your dog in basic obedience and experience the fun of...

Overflow Youth Weekly Meeting

Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1725 W Main St, Burley, ID

All students 6th through 12th grade are invited to attend this weekly event. Contact Dave Carver @ 208-431-8691 for more information. \n

Soul Creations

Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1108 Overland Ave #3, Burley, ID

I am extremely excited to announce the new summer event called SOUL CREATIONS. This is a GINORMOUS UPGRADE from my monthly Sips and Friendships event where we all come together and celebrate all...

Burley, ID
ABOUT

With Burley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

