Hibbing calendar: What's coming up

(HIBBING, MN) Hibbing is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hibbing area:

Technology Help Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1202 E Howard St, Hibbing, MN

Consider yourself technology challenged? We can help with your cellphone, iPad, or laptop computer. Bring your cellphone, iPad, or any mobile device for assistance. Call ahead to reserve your 20...

Speakeasy 5 Year Anniversary Car Show Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 105 4th St S, Virginia, MN

Our 5th Year. Show from 10am to 12pm and Pinup Contest 11am Car Show hand made trophies

MSHA 3-Day New Miner (T-Th) (ZOOM) Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1515 E 25th St, Hibbing, MN

This class is currently being offered in a ZOOM […]

Hair & Makeup for Film 3 Day On Set Experience Hibbing, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1515 East 25th Street, Hibbing, MN 55746

3 day on set experience aimed at professionals wanting to transfer their skills to Film & TV

Summer Concert Series - The Adjustments Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 9th St N, Virginia, MN

While keeping all COVID precautions in mind, We are pleased to announce the return of our popular Summer Concert Series for 2021 in Olcott Park by the Fountain. As in the past, our outdoor...