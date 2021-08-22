Cancel
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing calendar: What's coming up

Hibbing Dispatch
Hibbing Dispatch
 5 days ago

(HIBBING, MN) Hibbing is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hibbing area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4WBw_0bZWRpCj00

Technology Help

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1202 E Howard St, Hibbing, MN

Consider yourself technology challenged? We can help with your cellphone, iPad, or laptop computer. Bring your cellphone, iPad, or any mobile device for assistance. Call ahead to reserve your 20...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SkVV6_0bZWRpCj00

Speakeasy 5 Year Anniversary Car Show

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 105 4th St S, Virginia, MN

Our 5th Year. Show from 10am to 12pm and Pinup Contest 11am Car Show hand made trophies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mB9UR_0bZWRpCj00

MSHA 3-Day New Miner (T-Th) (ZOOM)

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1515 E 25th St, Hibbing, MN

This class is currently being offered in a ZOOM […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuaQt_0bZWRpCj00

Hair & Makeup for Film 3 Day On Set Experience

Hibbing, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1515 East 25th Street, Hibbing, MN 55746

3 day on set experience aimed at professionals wanting to transfer their skills to Film & TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuB3a_0bZWRpCj00

Summer Concert Series - The Adjustments

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 9th St N, Virginia, MN

While keeping all COVID precautions in mind, We are pleased to announce the return of our popular Summer Concert Series for 2021 in Olcott Park by the Fountain. As in the past, our outdoor...

Hibbing Dispatch

Hibbing Dispatch

Hibbing, MN
With Hibbing Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. 8/22 Reverence Yoga; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. oakland ecstatic dance 4 queers; 4. Moving from Pain to Purpose;The Journey from Violence to Victory!; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Politicsarklatexweekend.com

Area County and State Fairs for Fall Fun

AUGUST 28 – SEPTEMBER 4. It’s just a small town throwdown with a whole week of fun including the parade on September 3, 2021. Check out their Facebook page for what’s going on. Sevier County Fairgrounds – DeQueen. SEPTEMBER 13-18 2021 Nevada County Fair & Livestock Show. Lots of agricultural...
Food & Drinksowensbororadio.com

Hops on the Ohio Rescheduled

Citing COVID-19 concerns, Hops on the Ohio is being rescheduled. The Beer Festival which was supposed to take place this Saturday, August 28th, has been postponed until March 12th, 2022. RiverPark Center’s decision to reschedule is for the safety of our staff, our patrons, our vendors, and our community. All...
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis

The top three criteria for choosing a Continuing Care Retirement Community:. First and foremost, location is everything. Choose a community close to family, hospitals and medical facilities, colleges, historic areas, shopping, entertainment and recreation, sports and cultural activities. And waterfront if you can find it. Secondly, the size of the...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

It's Happening Here

“The Greatest Show on Earth” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Charlton Heston and Betty Hutton. Stewart portrays a circus clown with mysterious past. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112. SUNDAYS. Indiana County Humane Society Bingo...
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Your weekend

Hummingbird Hurrah — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Henderson; hendersonhummingbirdhurrah.com. Le Sueur County Fair — Le Center; www.lesueurcountyfair.org. Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St. U.S.-Dakota War commemoration guided tour of battle sites — 2 p.m., starts at Brown County Historical Society...
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

Liberty beer crawl Saturday

LIBERTY — Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl will return after last year's COVID-related hiatus. On the day of the event, eventgoers will check-in at the Historic Downtown Liberty office and pick up a commemorative glass before...
Alexandria, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Wake Up Alexandria!

Crooked Willow Weddings and Events at 11181 County Road 82 SE will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, August 20 from 7:30 to 8:30 am. The event is open to everyone. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the...
LifestylePosted by
Portland Tribune

Champoeg hosts living history event

Learn about what life was like in the French Prairie region more than a century and a half ago. What was life like for 19th-century Oregon farmers on the French Prairie? Champoeg State Heritage Area Park Ranger Dan Klug invites visitors to the site from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, to learn about this time in Oregon history.
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Concert at the courthouse

Cherry Bomb to perform Saturday night on courthouse lawn. The last summer music concert of 2021 is this Saturday evening, Aug. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the Platte County Courthouse on Main Street downtown Platte City. Featured performer on Saturday is the group known...
Religiontheweektoday.com

Marion church draws crowd for community yard sale

MARION — Out with the old and in with the new!. The First Congregational Church of Marion held a community yard sale on Sunday, Aug. 15 in the church parking lot. Members of the church were there to sell baked goods, grilled scallops and barbecue, and donated items, while members of the community could rent a booth for $10 to sell things of their own. Penny Pinchers’, the church thrift store, was also open during the event.
butlerradio.com

Fall Festival Postponed Again

The Butler Fall Festival will not be happening again this year, but organizers are planning two Community Days in its place. “Our goal is to have the festival on Main Street. Since we weren’t able to raise the sponsorships in order to pay the police cost, the insurance, and other costs because everyone is recovering from the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that promotes the idea of the festival without incurring the massive cost that wasn’t going to be covered,” Butler Fall Festival President Don Shearer said.

