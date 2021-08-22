Cancel
Okmulgee, OK

Okmulgee calendar: What's coming up

Okmulgee Voice
(OKMULGEE, OK) Live events are coming to Okmulgee.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Okmulgee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGREw_0bZWRoZE00

Absentee Registration & Ballot Requesting Deadline!

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Absentee Registration & Ballot Requesting Deadline! at The Muscogee Nation, 1008 E Eufaula, Okmulgee, OK 74447, Okmulgee, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 08:00 am to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiUKk_0bZWRoZE00

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Tulsa

Bixby, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Tulsa, OK 74008

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrIoU_0bZWRoZE00

Tulsa Memorial Class of 2001 - 20 Yr Reunion/Gathering

Mounds, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 17323 South Harvard Avenue, Mounds, OK 74047

"In the end, you always go back to the people that were there in the beginning." 20 YEAR HIGH SCHOOL REUNION. Let's connect & have some fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgTSm_0bZWRoZE00

NSCA Registered Shoot (Day 2)

Beggs, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 10700 OK-16, Beggs, OK

2 Day Snake Creek White Shoot: Discount for pre-registration! $50 per event for pre-registered shooters, $55 per event for walk-in shooters. Shoot on Saturday or Sunday. All levels of shooters...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpWwP_0bZWRoZE00

Celebration of life

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Here is Geoffrey E. Bual’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Geoffrey E. Bual of Okmulgee, Oklahoma, who passed away on...

ABOUT

With Okmulgee Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

