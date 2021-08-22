Okmulgee calendar: What's coming up

(OKMULGEE, OK) Live events are coming to Okmulgee.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Okmulgee area:

Absentee Registration & Ballot Requesting Deadline! Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Absentee Registration & Ballot Requesting Deadline! at The Muscogee Nation, 1008 E Eufaula, Okmulgee, OK 74447, Okmulgee, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 08:00 am to 05:00 pm

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Tulsa Bixby, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Tulsa, OK 74008

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Tulsa Memorial Class of 2001 - 20 Yr Reunion/Gathering Mounds, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 17323 South Harvard Avenue, Mounds, OK 74047

"In the end, you always go back to the people that were there in the beginning." 20 YEAR HIGH SCHOOL REUNION. Let's connect & have some fun

NSCA Registered Shoot (Day 2) Beggs, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 10700 OK-16, Beggs, OK

2 Day Snake Creek White Shoot: Discount for pre-registration! $50 per event for pre-registered shooters, $55 per event for walk-in shooters. Shoot on Saturday or Sunday. All levels of shooters...

Celebration of life Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Here is Geoffrey E. Bual’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Geoffrey E. Bual of Okmulgee, Oklahoma, who passed away on...