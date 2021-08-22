Cancel
Escanaba, MI

Escanaba events coming soon

Posted by 
Escanaba Bulletin
Escanaba Bulletin
 5 days ago

(ESCANABA, MI) Escanaba has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Escanaba:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggnHn_0bZWRngV00

Bike Night

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Ore House Tavern and Abate will be hosting a bike night Tuesday, August 24th. We will be having Italian Sausage, Pulled Pork and cold salads for food, also door prizes and bucket raffles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OA9Cs_0bZWRngV00

UPIR 2021 Racing Schedule

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2401 12th Ave N, Escanaba, MI

2021 UPIR CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT Grandstands open at 4pm Racing starts at 6pm! CLASSES River Side Auto Group Youth Micro Sprints UPIR Sportsman Mirco Sprints 600cc Winged Microsprints U.P. Vintage...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrHOK_0bZWRngV00

Narcan Distribution Day

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2920 College Ave, Escanaba, MI

Narcan could potentially save a life! The State of Michigan is providing Narcan (aka Naloxone) for FREE at Public Health Parking Lot in Escanaba on August 31 from 10-4. This event is hosted by CTC...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2IlJ_0bZWRngV00

Weekly Worship - 10:45 a.m. — Bethany Lutheran Church in Escanaba

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 202 S 11th St, Escanaba, MI

With a series of Lexan barriers installed to protect congregants, seating moved further from the front of the sanctuary, and ushers in place, Bethany has resumed in-person worship with Holy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhHUl_0bZWRngV00

Pink Pumpkin of Delta County 5k

Gladstone, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 901 Lake Shore Drive, Gladstone, MI 49837

Join us to support families and individuals in Delta County who are battling cancer!

Escanaba Bulletin

Escanaba Bulletin

Escanaba, MI
ABOUT

With Escanaba Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

