Bolivar, MO

Live events on the horizon in Bolivar

Posted by 
Bolivar Voice
Bolivar Voice
 5 days ago

(BOLIVAR, MO) Bolivar is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bolivar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKIFo_0bZWRlv300

12-Week Progressive Meditation Workshop

Stockton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 South St, Stockton, MO

Want to learn how to meditate? Wait no longer. We are bringing back our meditation and breathwork workshop! Friday August 27th we will begin our 12 week meditation in breath work workshop. Each...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiE6q_0bZWRlv300

Stone Valley Vintage Market fall 2021

Pleasant Hope, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Our fall market will be here before we know it! Come out and see us! We will have booths inside and outside around the barn property selling vintage, shabby chic, farmhouse, handmade, wood...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5X94_0bZWRlv300

Next Steps Luncheon

Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 4787 S 135th Rd, Bolivar, MO

Next Steps Luncheon at The Heights Church, 4787 S. 135th Rd, Bolivar, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 12:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AM7iD_0bZWRlv300

Asphalt Enduro @Historic Bolivar Speedway

Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Asphalt Enduro Race - August 22 - 3:30pm 300 laps/2 hours Gates Open: 1:00pm Driver Cutoff: 3:00pm Driver/Lap Counter Meeting: 3:15pm RACE: 3:30pm Entry Fee: $100 (Includes: car, driver, 2 lap...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5o85_0bZWRlv300

Unicorn Sessions

Fair Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 38 S Main St, Fair Grove, MO

Come meet and take photos with a live unicorn! Her name is Poptart. <3 She's a sweet pony and she loves all the kids. With these please remember that she is someone's pet and there are some extra...

Bolivar Voice

Bolivar Voice

Bolivar, MO
ABOUT

With Bolivar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

