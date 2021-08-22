Live events on the horizon in Bolivar

(BOLIVAR, MO) Bolivar is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bolivar:

12-Week Progressive Meditation Workshop Stockton, MO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 South St, Stockton, MO

Want to learn how to meditate? Wait no longer. We are bringing back our meditation and breathwork workshop! Friday August 27th we will begin our 12 week meditation in breath work workshop. Each...

Stone Valley Vintage Market fall 2021 Pleasant Hope, MO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Our fall market will be here before we know it! Come out and see us! We will have booths inside and outside around the barn property selling vintage, shabby chic, farmhouse, handmade, wood...

Next Steps Luncheon Bolivar, MO

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 4787 S 135th Rd, Bolivar, MO

Next Steps Luncheon at The Heights Church, 4787 S. 135th Rd, Bolivar, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 12:30 pm

Asphalt Enduro @Historic Bolivar Speedway Bolivar, MO

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Asphalt Enduro Race - August 22 - 3:30pm 300 laps/2 hours Gates Open: 1:00pm Driver Cutoff: 3:00pm Driver/Lap Counter Meeting: 3:15pm RACE: 3:30pm Entry Fee: $100 (Includes: car, driver, 2 lap...

Unicorn Sessions Fair Grove, MO

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 38 S Main St, Fair Grove, MO

Come meet and take photos with a live unicorn! Her name is Poptart. <3 She's a sweet pony and she loves all the kids. With these please remember that she is someone's pet and there are some extra...