Coming soon: Greenfield events

(GREENFIELD, CA) Greenfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenfield:

2020 Annual Awards Dinner King City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 625 Division Street, King City, CA 93930

We are honoring the 2020 Citizen of the Year, Steve Adams; Business of the Year, Aera Energy; & Friend of the Community, Dawn Owens.

Soledad Hike + Wine @ 5 | Caminata en Soledad y Vino a las 5 Soledad, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 37500 Foothill Road, Soledad, CA 93960

Join us for a community hike, followed by a wine @ 5! Únete a nosotros en una caminata comunitaria seguida con vino a las 5!

65th Annual Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center Wine & Food Tasting Paicines, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 13388 Airline Highway, Paicines, CA 95043

65th Annual Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center Wine & Food Tasting - California’s original wine tasting experience of this kind!

Backyard Concert with Alex Lucero King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 519 Broadway St, King City, CA

🎶🎤 LIVE MUSIC in our Backyard!!!! Sol Treasures invites you, your family, and friends to this free event sponsored by Remy Wicks, State Farm Insurance! Hope you can join us! 🌞

MANZONI 2021 HARVEST PARTY BBQ Soledad, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 30981 River Road, Soledad, CA 93960

MANZONI 2021 HARVEST BBQ SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 11TH NOON TO 4PM EXCLUSIVE WINE CLUB MEMBER PRE-SALE JULY 4TH - JULY 17TH.