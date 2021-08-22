Cancel
Greenfield, CA

Coming soon: Greenfield events

Greenfield News Watch
Greenfield News Watch
 5 days ago

(GREENFIELD, CA) Greenfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYvXt_0bZWRk2K00

2020 Annual Awards Dinner

King City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 625 Division Street, King City, CA 93930

We are honoring the 2020 Citizen of the Year, Steve Adams; Business of the Year, Aera Energy; & Friend of the Community, Dawn Owens.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1loa_0bZWRk2K00

Soledad Hike + Wine @ 5 | Caminata en Soledad y Vino a las 5

Soledad, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 37500 Foothill Road, Soledad, CA 93960

Join us for a community hike, followed by a wine @ 5! Únete a nosotros en una caminata comunitaria seguida con vino a las 5!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4Tu5_0bZWRk2K00

65th Annual Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center Wine & Food Tasting

Paicines, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 13388 Airline Highway, Paicines, CA 95043

65th Annual Gabilan Chapter Kinship Center Wine & Food Tasting - California’s original wine tasting experience of this kind!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W81K2_0bZWRk2K00

Backyard Concert with Alex Lucero

King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 519 Broadway St, King City, CA

🎶🎤 LIVE MUSIC in our Backyard!!!! Sol Treasures invites you, your family, and friends to this free event sponsored by Remy Wicks, State Farm Insurance! Hope you can join us! 🌞

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzVMa_0bZWRk2K00

MANZONI 2021 HARVEST PARTY BBQ

Soledad, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 30981 River Road, Soledad, CA 93960

MANZONI 2021 HARVEST BBQ SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 11TH NOON TO 4PM EXCLUSIVE WINE CLUB MEMBER PRE-SALE JULY 4TH - JULY 17TH.

Learn More

Comments / 0

With Greenfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

