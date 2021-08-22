Cancel
Marble Falls, TX

Live events coming up in Marble Falls

Marble Falls Today
Marble Falls Today
 5 days ago

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Marble Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marble Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fL3RP_0bZWRj9b00

Dogs & Disc - National Dog Day

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24912 Singleton Bend East Rd. (Entrance 2, Marble Falls, TX

Dogs & Disc is a great way to get some exercise and spend quality time with your pup! Flat Creek Estate is offering Free Disc Golf Day Passes for you to spend the day with "man's best friend...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioREv_0bZWRj9b00

The Hannon Cup Matches

Horseshoe Bay, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 9090 FM2147, Horseshoe Bay, TX

Ryder Cup style team event between Central Texas amateurs and professionals. The event honors George Hannon, the long-time coach of the University of Texas whose players included Ben Crenshaw, Tom...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcB17_0bZWRj9b00

Claremont Assisted Living — Trinity Episcopal Church

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:45 PM

Address: 800 Claremont Pkwy, Marble Falls, TX

5th Sunday Worship at Claremont Assisted Living Please join the worship team as we provide a short service, along with a music sing-along for the residents. It's a meaningful service and a way to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8RXT_0bZWRj9b00

Hill Country Food Truck Festival

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals, TX 78654

Enjoy the Hill Country's best food truck cuisine and spirits all in one place! Go from truck to truck to taste their No. 1 menu item!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQxzj_0bZWRj9b00

Buckingham Golf Tournament and Reception at Ram Rock - Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2655 Bay West Blvd., Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Show your support for Senator Dawn Buckingham while playing the legendary Ram Rock course and enjoying a reception at Horseshoe Bay Resort.

Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls, TX
