Columbia, MS

Coming soon: Columbia events

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MS) Columbia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVVuT_0bZWRiGs00

BLS (Basic Life Support) for Healthcare workers

Columbia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

The AHA’s BLS course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWbpv_0bZWRiGs00

Heart Happy Yoga

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2900 Jamestown Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Heart Happy Yoga is proud to assist in the art of healing, expressing self, and trusting the body and spirit through beginner’s yoga classes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGOjQ_0bZWRiGs00

Evening Service

Foxworth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 24 E Marion St, Foxworth, MS

Lula Bell and I will be in our hometown of Foxworth for a program (6 PM CST)! No admission, but any love in the offering is appreciated :)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aWEB_0bZWRiGs00

Jessie Mae Lampton Family Reunion - Tylertown, MS

Tylertown, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 9 Mount Olive Rd, Tylertown, MS 39667

Celebrating the life of Jessie Mae Lampton and her children... and her children's children...and her children's children's children...

ABOUT

With Columbia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

