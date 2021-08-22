Live events Moberly — what’s coming up

(MOBERLY, MO) Live events are lining up on the Moberly calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moberly:

Centralia VFW Post #6276 Benefit 2021 Golf Tournament Centralia, MO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1401 MO-22, Centralia, MO

Centralia VFW Post #6276 Benefit 2021 Golf Tournament 18 Hole - 2 Person Alternating shots 1 Bag of 6 Clubs per team $42 Cart Rental [ Reserve by Aug. 23rd, contact the Golf Course (573)-982-1205...

PITFEST Moberly, MO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 619 Concannon St, Moberly, MO

Join Tim Pitney for PITFEST - a celebration of his 60th Birthday. Live music includes: Jokers Wild, Surviving the Fall, LifeLine, Deaf Boy, and Jarman Turner Overdrive. ALL ARE WELCOME! A cash bar...

Annual Quilt Show Centralia, MO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 319 E Sneed St, Centralia, MO

August 31 - September 28 - Display of a variety of quilts and quilted items, featured quilt this year will be appliqued quilts, items of needlework will also be on display.

2021 MO Wizard of Oz Days Family Pass Macon, MO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1305 S Missouri St, Macon, MO

Start the 2021 MO Wizard of Oz Days festival with the Breakfast with the Characters. A fun way to start with a great breakfast. About this event Oz is coming back to Missouri! All the magic...

MOSAF 2021/2022 Tournament #1, Long Brance Lake Macon, MO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 28615 Visitor Center Rd, Macon, MO

