Live events Moberly — what’s coming up
(MOBERLY, MO) Live events are lining up on the Moberly calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moberly:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 1401 MO-22, Centralia, MO
Centralia VFW Post #6276 Benefit 2021 Golf Tournament 18 Hole - 2 Person Alternating shots 1 Bag of 6 Clubs per team $42 Cart Rental [ Reserve by Aug. 23rd, contact the Golf Course (573)-982-1205...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 619 Concannon St, Moberly, MO
Join Tim Pitney for PITFEST - a celebration of his 60th Birthday. Live music includes: Jokers Wild, Surviving the Fall, LifeLine, Deaf Boy, and Jarman Turner Overdrive. ALL ARE WELCOME! A cash bar...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 319 E Sneed St, Centralia, MO
August 31 - September 28 - Display of a variety of quilts and quilted items, featured quilt this year will be appliqued quilts, items of needlework will also be on display.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Address: 1305 S Missouri St, Macon, MO
Start the 2021 MO Wizard of Oz Days festival with the Breakfast with the Characters. A fun way to start with a great breakfast. About this event Oz is coming back to Missouri! All the magic...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 28615 Visitor Center Rd, Macon, MO
