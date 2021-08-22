Cancel
Moberly, MO

Live events Moberly — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Moberly Voice
Moberly Voice
 5 days ago

(MOBERLY, MO) Live events are lining up on the Moberly calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moberly:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRU4c_0bZWRhO900

Centralia VFW Post #6276 Benefit 2021 Golf Tournament

Centralia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1401 MO-22, Centralia, MO

Centralia VFW Post #6276 Benefit 2021 Golf Tournament 18 Hole - 2 Person Alternating shots 1 Bag of 6 Clubs per team $42 Cart Rental [ Reserve by Aug. 23rd, contact the Golf Course (573)-982-1205...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ws4sm_0bZWRhO900

PITFEST

Moberly, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 619 Concannon St, Moberly, MO

Join Tim Pitney for PITFEST - a celebration of his 60th Birthday. Live music includes: Jokers Wild, Surviving the Fall, LifeLine, Deaf Boy, and Jarman Turner Overdrive. ALL ARE WELCOME! A cash bar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdXYc_0bZWRhO900

Annual Quilt Show

Centralia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 319 E Sneed St, Centralia, MO

August 31 - September 28 - Display of a variety of quilts and quilted items, featured quilt this year will be appliqued quilts, items of needlework will also be on display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9NER_0bZWRhO900

2021 MO Wizard of Oz Days Family Pass

Macon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1305 S Missouri St, Macon, MO

Start the 2021 MO Wizard of Oz Days festival with the Breakfast with the Characters. A fun way to start with a great breakfast. About this event Oz is coming back to Missouri! All the magic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YS2Mm_0bZWRhO900

MOSAF 2021/2022 Tournament #1, Long Brance Lake

Macon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 28615 Visitor Center Rd, Macon, MO

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Atlanta, Missouri - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

ABOUT

With Moberly Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

