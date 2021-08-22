Jamestown calendar: Coming events

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Live events are coming to Jamestown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jamestown:

A Moment of Freedom's 3rd Annual Barn Dance Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 27th St NW, Jamestown, ND

Are you ready? Cause we are ready to kick up our heels at AMOF'S 3rd Annual Barn Dance! You can dance to Rockin' Ronnie! Take you chances with our silent auction items AND we will have a live...

Jamestown: Slay the Dragon Screening Jamestown, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 308 2nd Street Southwest, Jamestown, ND 58401

A free community screening about a high-tech gerrymandering initiative launched 10 years ago that threatens to undermine democracy.

Worship — First United Methodist Church Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 115 3rd St SE, Jamestown, ND

Presentation on Small Business with Kim Nagle Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 100 1st Ave S, Jamestown, ND

Join us for a lunch and learn in the meeting room at Babb\'s Coffee Shop on Monday, August 23rd starting at 1 p.m. for a free presentation by Kim Nagle on small business. Kim Nagle, author of The...

Season Championship Night and Kuchen Invitational Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 19th St NW & 4th Ave NW, Jamestown, ND

Season Championship Night and Kuchen Invitational Join us for 2021 Season Championship Night and the Kuchen Invitational at the Jamestown Speedway on Saturday, August 28th. Classes Running: ...