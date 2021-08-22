Cancel
Cleveland, MS

Cleveland calendar: What's coming up

Cleveland News Flash
Cleveland News Flash
 5 days ago

(CLEVELAND, MS) Live events are lining up on the Cleveland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrIBR_0bZWRfch00

Self Under Construction Revival

Greenville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2315 HWY 82 East, Greenville, MS 38703

Praise, Worship, The Word of God....Come experience a move of the Spirit at the The Way Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6njW_0bZWRfch00

The Locker Room Experience 2021

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 631 Magnolia St, Greenville, MS

The Locker Room Experience 2021 is a safe space for Males 13 & Up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWW1m_0bZWRfch00

Refresher Course

Cleveland, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 110 South Court Street, Cleveland, MS 38732

A refresher class for clients who have taken my beginners class! First 5 to book with receive $10off refresher course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tefdC_0bZWRfch00

Memorial service

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1265 S Main St, Greenville, MS

Find the obituary of Rickie Wayne Goodwin (1958 - 2021) from Greenville, MS. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxqIG_0bZWRfch00

BLACK TO NORMAL

Cleveland, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 301 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS 38732

The official Ruleville Homecoming Finale and birthday celebration for all October babies.

Cleveland News Flash

Cleveland, MS
With Cleveland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

