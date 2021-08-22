Cleveland calendar: What's coming up

(CLEVELAND, MS) Live events are lining up on the Cleveland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:

Self Under Construction Revival Greenville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2315 HWY 82 East, Greenville, MS 38703

Praise, Worship, The Word of God....Come experience a move of the Spirit at the The Way Church.

The Locker Room Experience 2021 Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 631 Magnolia St, Greenville, MS

The Locker Room Experience 2021 is a safe space for Males 13 & Up.

Refresher Course Cleveland, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 110 South Court Street, Cleveland, MS 38732

A refresher class for clients who have taken my beginners class! First 5 to book with receive $10off refresher course

Memorial service Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1265 S Main St, Greenville, MS

Find the obituary of Rickie Wayne Goodwin (1958 - 2021) from Greenville, MS. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

BLACK TO NORMAL Cleveland, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 301 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS 38732

The official Ruleville Homecoming Finale and birthday celebration for all October babies.