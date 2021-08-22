Cancel
Hudson, NY

Live events on the horizon in Hudson

Posted by 
Hudson Times
Hudson Times
 5 days ago

(HUDSON, NY) Hudson is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hudson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vt6Wo_0bZWRejy00

Visual Art + Vocal Performance — The Hudson Eye

Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 71 N 3rd St, Hudson, NY

@ Second Ward Foundation Vocal Performance: Shelley Hirsch / Christian Marclay Visual Art: Cory Arcangel Jennie C. Jones Christian Marclay Aïda Ruilova Reserve Tickets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PiyIb_0bZWRejy00

Hudson Hemp Community Tour

Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:20 PM

Address: 67 Pine Wood Rd, Hudson, NY 12534

Join us this season for a (socially distanced) walk in our fields. Q&A with refreshments from our farm to follow. We hope to see you there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgmfM_0bZWRejy00

Environmentalists on Olana: Exploring Meadow Plants and Insects

Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 5720 NY-9G, Hudson, NY

During this program, local environmentalists and ecological stewards will lead walking tours of Olana, engaging participants in the work of their organizations and providing new insights into...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSxSq_0bZWRejy00

BROOKLYN NORTH PRESENTS: STAND UP COMEDY SHOW

Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 99 South 3rd Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Come join us as our comedians give us a subtle reminder that; no matter the trial, it to shall pass. So, let’s laugh! laugh! Laugh!

The Natural Histories of Marianne North and Frederic Church

Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5720 NY-9G, Hudson, NY

Olana's collection contains two paintings, boldly rendered studies of exotic flowers, that remained unattributed until research published in 2010 connected them to Marianne North (1830-1890...

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Hudson Times

Hudson Times

Hudson, NY
28
Followers
186
Post
2K+
Views
With Hudson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Hudson, NY
Entertainment
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Government
Person
Marianne North
#Live Events#Ny
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Musicyoursun.com

Sun Events announces concert season

After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Venice and Punta Gorda. As the entertainment industry slowly returns to its previous state before COVID-19, Sun Events is thrilled to...
MusicJamBase

Real Estate Details ‘Days’ 10th Anniversary Concerts

Real Estate will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Days studio album at four special shows tacked on to the group’s upcoming fall tour. Each concert will see Real Estate performing the album in its entirety. The run begins at Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City on November 20. Real...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Thousands march to demand a return of Dutch music festivals

Dutch music fans have been banned for months from going to large-scale music festivals due to coronavirus restrictions. On Saturday, the festivals came to them. Hundreds of performers and festival organizers held marches through six Dutch cities on Saturday to protest what they argue are unfair restrictions that have forced the cancellation of summer music festivals and other events.
Public HealthSFGate

Garth Brooks says upcoming dive bar tour will be fully vaccinated

Less than one week after canceling the remaining dates of his 2021 stadium tour, Garth Brooks is already making plans for touring safely in the pandemic era. The Country Music Hall of Fame member discussed the decision and what his touring future will look like in Monday’s episode of his Facebook series Inside Studio G.
Public Healthpacificsandiego.com

Are concerts safe? For a growing number of artists and tour pros, risk outweighs reward

Back in July, Madeline felt sick after a concert and knew she’d lose her job. The L.A.-based musician and audio engineer — who asked to use a different name for this story, for fear of losing future work — was mixing sound for a support act on a medium-sized tour through the U.S. promoted by Live Nation. They were some of her first dates working in a year and a half.
Public Healthdaytonatimes.com

Live Nation to require vaccination or negative test at venues, events

Anyone attending, performing or working at most Live Nation events or venues will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test starting in October, the live en- tertainment giant confirmed over the weekend. The California-based company, which runs numerous festivals and concerts, said the mandate will...
Public Healthseattlepi.com

Toronto Film Festival Will Require Attendees to Be Vaccinated

The Toronto International Film Festival will require attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the event’s organizers announced on Monday. Stars, Hollywood executives, journalists or other guests who haven’t been inoculated will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within two days of entering any venue at the Canada-based gathering. All attendees will be ordered to wear a mask.
Public HealthABC7 Chicago

Live Nation announces COVID requirements for concertgoers

Live Nation recently announced that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry to any Live Nation owned and operated venue or festival in the U.S. this fall. The company, which promotes, operates and manages ticket sales for live entertainment in the U.S. and around...
EnvironmentNBC Chicago

Central Park Mega-Concert Stopped for Severe Weather Threat Over NYC

A star-studded concert in New York City lasted almost three hours before a quick-moving thunderstorm reportedly dropped lightning near Central Park. Thousands of spectators filling the park for "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" were asked to evacuate around 7:35 p.m. over lightning and other severe weather concerns. Sources said the mayor had hoped to restart performances by 10 p.m. but they never did. Mayor Bill de Blasio later announced on Twitter that, "the safety of everyone in attendance had to come first."
MusicantiMUSIC

Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Live Dates and Festival Appearances

Nine Inch Nails have announced that they have canceled all live performances for the remainder of the year, including appearances at music festivals. The band was set to play two concerts next month and also perform at the Welcome To Rockville, Riot Fest, and Louder Than Life festivals, but have canceled those plans due to concerns over the Covid-19 virus.
Musicspectrumnews1.com

Central Park prepares for the massive NYC Homecoming Concert

It's been a week of music and celebration across the city with NYC Homecoming Week in full swing, but it will culminate Saturday in one of the world's most iconic public spaces. Preparations are underway on the Great Lawn in Central Park for "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” a...
Festivaljazztimes.com

Montreal Jazz Festival Announces First Part of 2021 Lineup

The Festival International de Jazz de Montreal (FIJM), celebrating its 41st edition in 2021, has announced the first part of its lineup for the September 15–19 schedule. Canadian jazz artists Ranee Lee, the Francois Bourassa Quartet, and MISC; rockers Daniel Lanois and Steve Hill & the Devil Horns; R&B vocalists Charlotte Day Wilson and Shay Lia; and singer/songwriters Beyries and Basia Bulat will all perform as part of this year’s festival.
Philadelphia, PAchescotimes.com

What To Do: Sangria Festival, live outdoor music and more

Sangria specials take over Chaddsford for one weekend only. Visitors will find White Sangria, Sangria, and a Mango Sangria Wine Popsicle featured in the Sangria Flight ($14 for a 2oz pour of each) and Sangria Wine Pack ($24 for a bottle each). Guest can enjoy a refreshing Strawberries & Cream...
MusicKLFY.com

Festival cancellations impacting local musicians

Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, no family in our local music scene has taken COVID 19 more serious then Steve riley. Riley’s wife has multiple sclerosis. As the world opened back up this Spring, Riley began to book dates for his band this Fall. The Mamou Playboys and the newly formed Riley Family Band had ten shows booked between now and the holidays. That number now stands at two.

