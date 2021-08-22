Live events on the horizon in Hudson

(HUDSON, NY) Hudson is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hudson:

Visual Art + Vocal Performance — The Hudson Eye Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 71 N 3rd St, Hudson, NY

@ Second Ward Foundation Vocal Performance: Shelley Hirsch / Christian Marclay Visual Art: Cory Arcangel Jennie C. Jones Christian Marclay Aïda Ruilova Reserve Tickets

Hudson Hemp Community Tour Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:20 PM

Address: 67 Pine Wood Rd, Hudson, NY 12534

Join us this season for a (socially distanced) walk in our fields. Q&A with refreshments from our farm to follow. We hope to see you there!

Environmentalists on Olana: Exploring Meadow Plants and Insects Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 5720 NY-9G, Hudson, NY

During this program, local environmentalists and ecological stewards will lead walking tours of Olana, engaging participants in the work of their organizations and providing new insights into...

BROOKLYN NORTH PRESENTS: STAND UP COMEDY SHOW Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 99 South 3rd Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Come join us as our comedians give us a subtle reminder that; no matter the trial, it to shall pass. So, let’s laugh! laugh! Laugh!

The Natural Histories of Marianne North and Frederic Church Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5720 NY-9G, Hudson, NY

Olana's collection contains two paintings, boldly rendered studies of exotic flowers, that remained unattributed until research published in 2010 connected them to Marianne North (1830-1890...