Galax events coming soon

(GALAX, VA) Galax is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Galax:

Route 66 Reborn Woodlawn, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1203 Woodlawn Rd, Woodlawn, VA

LEARN MORE: https://www.planetchopper.world/guided-motorcycle-tours/route-66-reborn-motorcycle-tour Ride Route 66, the planet's most famous road. A must do for every serious rider. From east to...

Briana Atwell & Company Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 307 N Meadow St, Galax, VA

Briana Atwell & Company Live at Creek Bottom Brewing on Sat, Aug 28 from 7-10. This trio will be your soft rock & country music accompaniment to a delicious meal and cold brew or two. You may also...

crazeexmas 2021 Lambsburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Address: Seeuferweg 10, 24351 Damp

crazeexmas ist das Sportwochenende voller Sport, Freunde und Spaß mit neuen und bekannten Kursformaten im Ostseeresort Damp am ersten Advent

Finger Knitted Chunky Blanket with Suzan Hamilton Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 100 N Main St, Galax, VA

[vc_row][vc_column][vc_column_text]Finger Knitted Chunky Blanket Instructor: Suzan Hamilton Dates: Saturday, August 28 Time: 10-2:30pm Class Fee: $40/class Materials: Bring Yarn Bee Eternal Bliss...

NRWCC River Cleanup Fries, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

New River Wildlife and Conservation Club River Clean up! 8:00 - 8:30am: Sign-in/Registration 8:30 - 9:00am: Club assignments of put-in and take-out locations 9:00am - 12:30pm: River Clean-up 12:30...