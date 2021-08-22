Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galax, VA

Galax events coming soon

Posted by 
Galax Bulletin
Galax Bulletin
 5 days ago

(GALAX, VA) Galax is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Galax:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rr2eh_0bZWRcyW00

Route 66 Reborn

Woodlawn, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1203 Woodlawn Rd, Woodlawn, VA

LEARN MORE: https://www.planetchopper.world/guided-motorcycle-tours/route-66-reborn-motorcycle-tour Ride Route 66, the planet's most famous road. A must do for every serious rider. From east to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcFfg_0bZWRcyW00

Briana Atwell & Company

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 307 N Meadow St, Galax, VA

Briana Atwell & Company Live at Creek Bottom Brewing on Sat, Aug 28 from 7-10. This trio will be your soft rock & country music accompaniment to a delicious meal and cold brew or two. You may also...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnrYl_0bZWRcyW00

crazeexmas 2021

Lambsburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Address: Seeuferweg 10, 24351 Damp

crazeexmas ist das Sportwochenende voller Sport, Freunde und Spaß mit neuen und bekannten Kursformaten im Ostseeresort Damp am ersten Advent

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avuFI_0bZWRcyW00

Finger Knitted Chunky Blanket with Suzan Hamilton

Galax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 100 N Main St, Galax, VA

[vc_row][vc_column][vc_column_text]Finger Knitted Chunky Blanket Instructor: Suzan Hamilton Dates: Saturday, August 28 Time: 10-2:30pm Class Fee: $40/class Materials: Bring Yarn Bee Eternal Bliss...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYVsv_0bZWRcyW00

NRWCC River Cleanup

Fries, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

New River Wildlife and Conservation Club River Clean up! 8:00 - 8:30am: Sign-in/Registration 8:30 - 9:00am: Club assignments of put-in and take-out locations 9:00am - 12:30pm: River Clean-up 12:30...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Galax Bulletin

Galax Bulletin

Galax, VA
66
Followers
162
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Galax Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Rock#Cold Brew#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Sun Nov 11
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galax, VA
City
Woodlawn, VA
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy