Kaufman events coming up

(KAUFMAN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Kaufman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kaufman:

HOW TO BE A HOME BASED TRAVEL AGENT (Terrell, TX)No Experience Necessary Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 103 Mira Pl, Terrell, TX

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

License to Carry Class Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 15950 State Hwy 205, Terrell, TX

Ready to take your personal safety into your own hands? Our License to Carry course offers you the training, class time, and state-required skills exams to get your carry license. (The class...

Day Work Challenge - Sort, Rope & Breakaway See Flyer! Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 10701 Co Rd 305, Terrell, TX

3 Events To Choose From or Do All 3 ! 2 SLOW Low Stress Events 1 Speed event. ROPES MUST BREAKAWAY HONDO .. Message The Page For Entry Info ! PRE ENTER FOR A HEAD COUNT Ranch Penning - $50 you...

Josh Abbott Band Feat: Tylor Brandon Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1708 TX-34, Terrell, TX

Josh Abbott Band Feat: Tylor Brandon Venue: Silver Saloon Date: Saturday Aug 28, 2021 Doors: 8:00 PM Age: 18 and over / 21 to drink WITH ID

Tower Tuesday & TCL Cornhole Crandall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1602 US-175, Crandall, TX

Rusted Rail Bar & Grill Hours: Tuesday-Sunday: 11am – 9pm Saturday-Sunday: Breakfast served 7:30 - 10:30am Rusted Rail Golf Shop Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: 7:30am-7pm Wednesday: 7:30am-7pm...