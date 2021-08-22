Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kaufman, TX

Kaufman events coming up

Posted by 
Kaufman News Alert
Kaufman News Alert
 5 days ago

(KAUFMAN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Kaufman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kaufman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zY2kF_0bZWRb5n00

HOW TO BE A HOME BASED TRAVEL AGENT (Terrell, TX)No Experience Necessary

Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 103 Mira Pl, Terrell, TX

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHRcY_0bZWRb5n00

License to Carry Class

Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 15950 State Hwy 205, Terrell, TX

Ready to take your personal safety into your own hands? Our License to Carry course offers you the training, class time, and state-required skills exams to get your carry license. (The class...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVYMA_0bZWRb5n00

Day Work Challenge - Sort, Rope & Breakaway See Flyer!

Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 10701 Co Rd 305, Terrell, TX

3 Events To Choose From or Do All 3 ! 2 SLOW Low Stress Events 1 Speed event. ROPES MUST BREAKAWAY HONDO .. Message The Page For Entry Info ! PRE ENTER FOR A HEAD COUNT Ranch Penning - $50 you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBZ03_0bZWRb5n00

Josh Abbott Band Feat: Tylor Brandon

Terrell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1708 TX-34, Terrell, TX

Josh Abbott Band Feat: Tylor Brandon Venue: Silver Saloon Date: Saturday Aug 28, 2021 Doors: 8:00 PM Age: 18 and over / 21 to drink WITH ID

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1TfV_0bZWRb5n00

Tower Tuesday & TCL Cornhole

Crandall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1602 US-175, Crandall, TX

Rusted Rail Bar & Grill Hours: Tuesday-Sunday: 11am – 9pm Saturday-Sunday: Breakfast served 7:30 - 10:30am Rusted Rail Golf Shop Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: 7:30am-7pm Wednesday: 7:30am-7pm...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Kaufman News Alert

Kaufman News Alert

Kaufman, TX
35
Followers
166
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kaufman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crandall, TX
City
Terrell, TX
Local
Texas Government
Terrell, TX
Government
Kaufman, TX
Government
City
Kaufman, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hondo#Tx Josh Abbott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy